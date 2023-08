Less than a minute

Andrew C. Conliffe aged 85 years, of Shrimp Road, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday 7th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Grandchildren: Gabrielle and Gianna Conliffe; Sister: Daphne Conliffe; Brother: Randy Conliffe; Niece: Constance Conliffe; Nephew: Vaughan Conliffe; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.