Memorial Service

Memorial Service for the late Andrew Carnley Conliffe, aged 85 of Shrimp Road will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday 17th August, 2023 at The Church of The Nativity, Carmichael Road.

Funeral Service

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 19th August, 2023 at Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Stapledon Gardens. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. D’Angelo Bowe. Cremation was held. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Church Cemetery, Virginia Street.

Left to mourn his loving memories are his Granddaughters: Gabrielle and Gianna; Brother: Randy Conliffe; Sister: Daphne Conliffe; Sisters-In-Law: Carolyn, Gwen, and Nancy Conliffe; Lifelong friend and sister: Carolyn Bartlett; Nephews: Dr Vaughan Conliffe, Wendal, Dawson, Brian, Desmond, Stephen, Andre, Adrian, Antoinne Conliffe, Pastor Alvin Davis, Marvin, and Andrew Davis, and Robert Grant; Nieces: Constance, Lorraine, Eleanor, Joanne, Sabriana, Charmaine, Destiny, and Candice Conliffe, Cherrie Conliffe-Watson, Gail Conliffe-Rolle, Joyce Sweeting, Joan Davis, Dr Catherine Conliffe, Debbie Harrison, Shelly Campbell, and Pastor Joann Brookins; Grand nieces and nephews: Shannel Culmer, Shakita Bethel, Danielle Cooper, Khloe Rolle, Brenique, Brent Jr., Devante, DeAngelo, Jolie, Brynette, and Brandon Conliffe, Devaldo Hanna, Franklyn, and Barry Hall and many others; Adopted family: Gloria and Nathyla Wallace, Robert, David and Paul Bartlett, Cisco and Ethan Cooper, Craig and Corey Cooper, Dwayne and Dion Gibson, Pastor Alexis Wallace, Pastor Mario Moxey, Dale Andrews and Dwayne Darbeau; Caregivers: Margo Miller, Jace Wallace, Nurse Destiny Conliffe, Nurse Austin Johnson, Nurse Charles Mackenson; Clergy Friends: Rev Dr. E Etienne E (Predeceased) and Mrs. Cheryl Bowleg and family, Fr. Anthony and Sherrie Cox, Fr. Oswald and Sylvia Pinder, Archdeacon Mark and Mildred Fox, Pastor Tyrone and Mrs. Vernitha Sands and True Worshippers Ministries, Canon Basil and Sonia Tynes, Rev. Dr, Kari and Mrs. Marcelle, Fr. Hermes and Simone Laing; Other Family and Friends: Pam Fisher, Debbie Johnson and family, Juliette Allen Conliffe, The Sherman family, Veronica Grant and family, Vienna Johnson and family, Sammy and Jere Cumberbatch and family, Dr. Larry Carroll, Mr. Charles Gibson and family, Charlie and Veronica Adderley and family, Gary and Marie Cooper and family, Cassie Cooper and family, Rosemary Braynen and family, Stephanie Bowleg-McKenzie and family, Lowell Mortimer, Dr. David Barnett, Dr. Fran Pinder Paula Williams and family, The late Randy and Constance Peterson family, Agatha Marcelle, Mrs. Sussymae Longley and Family, Maxine Longley and family, Church of The Nativity family, Hortense Harris-Smith and family, Kate Rahming and family, Mae Zonicle and family, Janet Dean and family, Dellarese Kemp and family, Kathleen Dummett and family, Lorraine Hepburn, Winnie Thompson and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rodney Williams and family, Cynthia (Shay) Rahming, Rudolph and Veronica Cooper and Family, Joanna, Tanaz King, Karen Moxey, Doreen Pratt, Linda and Jonathan Gibson, Barbara Wilson and family, Former Conliffe Bakery Staff, Bernice Adderley and family, Peter Bowe and family, Bonnie Rolle and Family, Eva Hilton and Holy Cross Prayer Group, Beverly Wallace-Whitfield, The Nativity Church Family, Church of The Most Holy Trinity Family, The World Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Organization, and Many others, too numerous to list, whom he loved dearly.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!