Funeral Service for the late Andrew Christopher Burrows age 57 of Sans Souci, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 25th March, 2023 at Faith Temple Ministries International Church, Prince Charles Drive. Officiating will be Pastor Carlos Thompson. Cremation will follow.

Andrew is survived by his, Wife: Lynda Burrows; Children: Kimberly Fuller & Anthony Lockhart; Mother/Mother-In-Law: Colonna Burrows / Valerie Lockhart; Siblings/In-Laws: Adrian (Michelle) Burrows, David (Leja) Burrows, Denise (Dennis) Hanna, Dianne Burrows / Lingard Lockhart, Lemoine (Yosy) Lockhart; Adopted Daughters: Antoinette Nixon, Trisha Green; Nieces and Nephews: Geo & Mercedes Martin, Ryan Bridgewater, John, Nicholas, Deja, David & Dillon Burrows, Crispin, Cameron & Cimone Hanna, Lauren & Justin Cargill, Philip Jr & Michael Thompson; Aunts & Uncles: Patricia Burrows, Coleman (Sesley) Darville, Clarkson (Fredrica) Darville, Cleveland Darville; Cousins and their families: Cora, Brian (Tamica) and Blaire Colebrooke, Alma Evans, Alaina Ledard, Luther (Princess) and Marva Burrows, Jo-Ann (Michael) Riley, Gina (Kirk) Cooper, Tony (Fernesta), Mark (Annie) Burrows, Ann (Brian) Smith, Theresa (Larry) James, Charmaine, Jackie and Petra Burrows, Altamese, Lydia, Leslie and Lynette Isaacs, Lorrainne (Michael) Dames, Dennis and Melissa Burrows, Alicia-lynn Mesu, Earl and Janelle McPhee, Tonya (Trevor) Davis, Paul Roker, Esaura (Akobe) Cumberbatch, Sharon Rahming, Dainette Cleare, Marsha Thompson, Phillip, Charles and Neil Stubbs; Special Mention: Darrin (Winifred) Woods & Family, Eugene Cooper, Kim (Hadeed) Welcome & Family, Dr. Marcus (Kathlene) Cooper & Family, Tara (Peron) Burnside & Family, Theodore & Dr. Ebbie Shearer-Jackson, Humphrey & Sue Simmons, Faith Temple Ministries International Church Family, Kimberly Laguerre & Family, Staff of TCBY, Janet Newbold; Other relatives and friends: Clifford A. Humes J.P, Dion Godet & family, Alfred Stewart & family, The Families of Mount Rose Avenue, Jerome Knowles & Family, Elijah Knowles & Family, Ryan Cartwright & Family, Keith Sands & Family, The Families of the Sans Souci Community, St. Anne’s Class of ’81, and a host of other friends and family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 24th March, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 25th March, 2023 from 9:00 am. until service time.