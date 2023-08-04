Obituaries

ANDREW THOMPSON

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. ANDREW THOMPSON, age 63 years of Gregory Town, Eleuthera died at the Princess Margaret Hospital, Nassau, New Providence on Friday, July 28th, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Nellie Thompson; Daughters: Adrenna Thompson; Adopted Daughter: Mrs Teria Johnson; Sons: Andre, Angelo, Justin, Anton, Aaron, Rayshon, and Elliet Thompson; Daughter-in-law: Shanelle and Trevonica Thompson; numerous Grandchildren; Sisters: Joan Thompson; Brothers: George, Allen and Charles Thompson; Nieces: Yeshantai, Gabrielle, Breanna and Halle Thompsons; Nephews: George Jr. and Tristian Thompson; Aunts: Remona Rolle, Bessie Scavella, Sandra Moss, Fredda Cleare, Annie Pinder, Carolyn Scavella and Kadisha Gardiner.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

