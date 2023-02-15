Obituaries

Andrew Winslow Pedican

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email February 15, 2023
0 82 Less than a minute

BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Viewing Notice

Viewing Notice for Retired Superintendent of Immigration, Andrew Winslow Pedican, age 75 years, a resident of Leeward East, Winton will be held Thursday February 16, 2023 at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, from10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be no Viewing at the church

Funeral Service is scheduled Friday February 17, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Methodist Church, Pride Estates, # 3.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.
Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email February 15, 2023
0 82 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

ZELMA & TROY WORRELL

February 10, 2023

Hugh Anthony Tai

February 10, 2023

Dr. Timothy Edward Augustus Barrett

February 10, 2023

Ruth Mary Duncombe Sands

February 10, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button