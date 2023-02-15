BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Viewing Notice

Viewing Notice for Retired Superintendent of Immigration, Andrew Winslow Pedican, age 75 years, a resident of Leeward East, Winton will be held Thursday February 16, 2023 at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, from10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

There will be no Viewing at the church

Funeral Service is scheduled Friday February 17, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Methodist Church, Pride Estates, # 3.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.