Obituaries
Andrew Winslow Pedican
BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM
Viewing Notice
Viewing Notice for Retired Superintendent of Immigration, Andrew Winslow Pedican, age 75 years, a resident of Leeward East, Winton will be held Thursday February 16, 2023 at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets, from10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
There will be no Viewing at the church
Funeral Service is scheduled Friday February 17, 2023, 10:30 a.m. at Epiphany Methodist Church, Pride Estates, # 3.
Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.
Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.