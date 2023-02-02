Obituaries

Andrew Winslow Pedican

 BUTLERS‘ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

 

DEATH NOTICE

Death Notice for Retired Chief Immigration Officer, Andrew Winslow Pedican age 75 years a resident of Leeward East, Winton passed peacefully at The Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, January 30, 2023.

He is survived by his children: Tricia (Maurice) Butler, Soniqua Pedican and Ginero Ross; grandchildren: Matheson, Mathias and Manoah Butler, Chaz, Brittany, Jasmine, and Kahri Cunningham; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

