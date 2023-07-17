Andros wins golf title at Bahamas Games

The Andros Chiccharnies led for all three rounds, winning the golf portion of the 6th Bahamas Games at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island, on Friday.

With a strong lead over the field coming into the second day, the Chiccharnies played it safe and held on for the victory. They finished with 568 Stableford points over three rounds of competition. Their best round came in the second round on Thursday in which they scored 194 points.

Finishing second to the Chiccharnies was the Grand Bahama Lucayans who used a strong third round scoring 182 points to pass the New Providence Buccaneers for the silver. They finished with 543 points. The Buccaneers finished the third round scoring 173 points to finish the competition with 541 total points.

The Chiccharnies’ Richard Gibson helped them to win the adult male division with a score of 158 total points. The Abaco Survivors’ Keathen Stuart placed second individually with 151 points to help his team place second in that division. The Long Island Sheep Runners’ Raymond Gibson was third overall with a score of 142 points, but his team placed fourth. The Lucayans finished third in that division and their top player Broderick Pinder was fourth individually with a score of 141 points.

The Buccaneers was first in the adult female division with Tynesha Tynes scoring 129 points. The Lucayans’ Michelean Poitier had 117 points to finish second

individually and help the Lucayans to finish second in that division. Her teammate Nordaina Martin was third individually with a score of 96 points. The Sheep Runners placed third in that division with 97 points. Kyshna Radnetter helped the Sheep Runners finish third, scoring 92 points to place fourth individually.

In the junior boys’ division, the Lucayans’ Adrian Stan-Busuioc powered them to victory with 149 points. He won the division individually. The Buccaneers finished second with 144 points. Alexander Dupuch was second in that division individually with 144 points. The Eleuthera

Adventurers placed third in that division with 137 points. Zion Taylor led the way for the Adventurers when he got a bronze medal with 137 points.

The Buccaneers won the junior girls’ division with 144 points. Tyesha Tynes came away with the gold medal in that division with 144 points. The Chiccharnies was second with 137 points. Haley Hall, who swung for the Chiccharnies, was second individually with 137 points. The MICAL (Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay) Flamingos finished third in that division with 135 points. Maddison Carroll scored 135 points to finish third individually in that division.

