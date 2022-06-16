Memorial Service

For

Andy Hanchel Pinder, 65

Of Peter Street will be held in the “Garden of Eden” Chapel on Saturday 18th June, 2022 10:00am. Officiating will be Pastor Troy Mott and he will be assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Cremation was held.

Predeceased: Sister: Clementina Deveaux

Left to mourn his memories are his Sons: Andy Jr and Tomeiko Pinder; Brothers: Rupert, Joseph, Samuel and Errol Smith; Sister: Judy Pinder; Sisters-in-law: Maryann, Idamae, and Teresa Smith; Grandchildren: Andy Pinder III, and Dajah Pinder and a host of other relatives and friends too many to mention.

We Apologize if we missed anyone from the exhaustive listing, it was not our intention

Family and friends can sign the guest book on Saturday 18th June, 2022

May his soul Rest In Peace