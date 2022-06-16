Obituaries

Andy Hanchel Pinder

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 16, 2022
0 76 Less than a minute

Memorial Service 

For

Andy Hanchel Pinder, 65

Of Peter Street will be held in the “Garden of Eden” Chapel on Saturday 18th June, 2022 10:00am. Officiating will be Pastor Troy Mott and he will be assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Cremation was held.  

Predeceased: Sister: Clementina Deveaux

Left to mourn his memories are his Sons: Andy Jr and Tomeiko Pinder; Brothers: Rupert, Joseph, Samuel and Errol Smith; Sister: Judy Pinder; Sisters-in-law: Maryann, Idamae, and Teresa Smith; Grandchildren: Andy Pinder III, and Dajah Pinder and a host of other relatives and friends too many to mention.

We Apologize if we missed anyone from the exhaustive listing, it was not our intention

Family and friends can sign the guest book on Saturday 18th June, 2022

May his soul Rest In Peace 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 16, 2022
0 76 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Delia Louise Roxbury

Delia Louise Roxbury

June 16, 2022
Photo of Ms. Arabella Forbes

Ms. Arabella Forbes

June 16, 2022
Photo of Deon Sampson

Deon Sampson

June 16, 2022
Photo of Timmy Saunders

Timmy Saunders

June 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker