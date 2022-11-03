Funeral Service for the late Andy Robert Johnson 40 of Golden Gates No. 2 and formerly of Acklins, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at Evangelic Assembly Church of God In Christ, Baillou Hill Road & Fleming Street. Officiating will be Apostle Dr. Julian Johnson assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow.

Cherished memories will forever linger in the hearts of his, Amazing father: Former Sergeant Willard Charlton Morley; Loving Stepmother: Juanita Morley; Awesome Brothers: Phillip Johnson, Charlton Marvin Morley, Devin Ferguson of Cleveland Tennessee and Willard Charlton Morley Jr.; Precious Sisters: Patricia (Patty) Johnson, Karen Johnson Hamilton, Portia (Yokie) Johnson, Candice Thompson, Kesna, Chandell, and Chanrika Morley and Shay Marshall; Nieces: Keniqua Burrows, Cinnamon Archer, Shandanique Knowles, Angelique Morley, Raniya Taylor; Nephews: Alfred Johnson, Tristian Thompson, Chance Roberts, and Julani Marshall; Brother-In-Law: Julius Marshall; Aunts: Hellen Russell, Clarenell Smith, Iverene Cooper and Donna Sands, Delores Russell, Althea Roberts, Eleanor Rolle, Rachel Morley-Ingraham, Ann Percentie Russell, Raquel Neil and Tamika Hall; Uncles; Withney Darling from the United States of America, Hon V. Alfred Gray; Former Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Pastor Humphey Ferguson Calvin Russell, Carl Russell and Sidney Ingraham, Musician Hudley Darling, Sidney Smith and Kingsley Cooper; Too many cousins to mention; Other relatives and friends including: Special friend Arabella Ligbtbourne, Hon. I. Chester Cooper; Deputy Prime Minister of the Bahamas and Family, Former Member of Parliament for South Eleuthera; Anthony Miller and Family, the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller; Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. McKell Bonaby; Chairman of Roads and Park. The Hon. Glennys Hanna Martin, The Ret-Supt of Police Morey Evans, Belinda Wilson; President of Bahamas Union of Teachers, Former Senator Yvette and Peter Turnquest, Attorney Barry Sawyer, and Ian Cargill, Stephen Rose, Wendal Williams, Ms. Gladys Cartwright, Entram Cartwright, Astrid Bodie and Family, Mr. Glenn Pratt and Family, Jamaine Coakley, Lawrence Harrison (CLH) and Family, the R. M. Bailey family, the H. O. Nash Family, the Straw Market and Fish Market Family, the Pinewood Gardens Community, the St. Annes Branch of the PLP; and including many other relatives and friends. The entire Acklins Community, the Golden Gates Community, Sunshine Park Community, The Kingston Jamaican Crew and Latoya Johnson and family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday November 4th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday November 5th, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until service time.