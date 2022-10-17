Andy Robert Johnson, aged 40 years, of Golden Gates No. 2 and formerly of Acklins, died on Friday, 7th October 2022.

He is survived by his mother, Miriam Johnson; father: Charlton Morley; sisters: Karen Hamilton, Patty, Portia, and Latrya Johnson; brother: Phillip Johnson; grandmother: Vera Darling; aunts: Helen Russell, Donna Sands, and Clarinell Smith; uncles: V. Alfred Gray, Humphrey Ferguson, and Wilnas Darling, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.