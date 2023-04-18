Funeral Service for Angie Albertha Campbell, age 45 of Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9 a.m. at St. Gregory The Great Anglican Church, Carmichael Road. Officiating will be Canon S. Sebastian Campbell assisted by Rev Fr. E. Julian Campbell, Rev. Fr. Dave Thomas and Rev. Fr. Kari Marcell. Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her memories are her Husband: Ashley Brian Campbell; Adopted Mothers: Minister Virdell Pinder and Marzell Smith; Daughters: Bryann (PC) and Ashanti Campbell and Jada Jones; Son: Kentay Campbell; Grandsons: Amari Taylor and Shario Campbell: Twin Sister: Ann Brown-Dawkins, Madlyn Campbell, Killy Heastie, Jennifer Butler, Donna Watkins and Susan Carey; Adopted Sisters: Christine Stubbs, Elaine Stuart, Shandy Brown, Evelyn Dean, Ida Bain, Theresa, Vivian and Paulamae Hepburn; Brothers: Cordell, Don, Sean and Allan Bain and Joseph Stubbs; Nieces: Corlisa, Cordella, Coral, Cordelia, Cora and Corlea Bain; Kerry Campbell, Sydira Hall, Anasieya Gaitor, Amanda, Krishanda and Caronique Campbell; Nephews: Justin Dawkins, Donnie Jr., Cordell Jr., Sean Jr. and Michael Bain, Sub Lt. Nicholas (JC) Cartwright, Alvarez Watkins, Neil Campbell, Mansa, Kendrick, Sebastian, Kendal Jr., Demetrius, Azaiz and Kaymani Campbell; Damien Newbold, Alexio and Lexian Brown and Frank Carey; Sisters-in-law: Lisa Bain, DaR’yn (Bernard) Newbold and Paulette (Lex) Brown; Brothers-in-law: Shawn Dawkins, Charles Campbell, Oscar (Geneva), Father Sebastian (Agatha), Kirkwood (Zoey), Edward (Helen), Kendal (Giselle), Julian, Earl (Sophia) and Romani Campbell; Aunts: Helena Stubbs, Pearl Hinsey, Maxine Lightbourne, Roselda Thompson, Dovis Bain, Leola Johnson and Ellen Newbold; Uncles: Henry, Paul, Joseph, Peter and Joel Bain, Edward Wallace and Christopher Stubbs; Grand Aunt: Maryann Smith; Grand nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; Other relatives and friends: Jehovan Stubbs, Marco Longsworth, Sidney Watkins, Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, Prime Minister and MP for Cat Island, San Salvador & Rum Cay Constituency, Hon. Lisa Rahming, Minsiter of State for Urban Renewal, Pastor Maurice and Lana Russell and the Kingdom Outreach Church Family, Evangelist Sandra Bowles, Travis Sweeting, Michael Rolle, Pastor Bradley Russell, Pastor Jason Russell and their Church Families, Bishop Burke & Helene Newbold and the entire Church of God Community in Cat Island, Ms. Longley, Dr. Eric Fox, Almundo Taylor and the Urban Renewal Family, Shantell Dean, Lisa Burrows, The Bain, Stubbs, Turner, Munnings, Mc’Donald, Stuart, Newbold, Cleare and Burrows Families and the entire Orange Creek, Arthur’s Town and The Bluff Communities in Cat Island.

The body will repose at the church TODAY from 8am until service time.