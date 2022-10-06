Anglican bishop: lessons from late monarchs life

Almost a month to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Bishop Laish Boyd looked back on the late monarch’s life as one that he said a lesson can be learned, and at the same token, people should consider the life they have left and ask themselves whether they can be described as someone who puts service above self, what others say about their faithfulness, and whether they affirm others.

Boyd urged people to take the best from the late Queen’s life and incorporate it into theirs, while he at the same time, acknowledged the ascension of her son, the new titular head, King Charles III.

“Today is an opportunity to take stock of our lives and to launch into the time that we have left,” said the bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands at the State Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for the Queen at Christ Church Cathedral, on Sunday, October 2.

“Can I be described as a person who puts service above self? Or is my service, my heart of service, based on certain conditions – I only serve at certain times; I only serve certain people; the conditions better be right, and I better have my payoff or get my advantage, or else no deal.”

Boyd said the heart of service which really changes circumstances, touches people and makes a difference is far too lacking in the world, in institutions and in communities and homes.

“Do not get me wrong – there is a lot of this heart out there, but there needs to be so much more of this kind of heart,” he said.

The Anglican bishop asked people at the service to be introspective and find out whether they can be depended upon to be faithful to people and to commitments – no matter what.

“You may say, ‘Bishop, what’s the big deal? I do what I feel like, and if I don’t feel like, I don’t do.’”

He said it’s an attitude that may sometimes have its place, but is one that is problematic generally.

“It will cause us to sell ourselves short, and to wound our own souls, because we have not been true to many of the people and the things that we claim to be, and that we know to be, important. Imagine, we set the priority list – and then pay no attention to it. Can this be said of us?”

As for affirmation of others, Boyd said when people walk into a room, or into a situation, they have one of two identity options – either they are a part of the problem or they are a part of the solution.

“One who affirms is always a part of the solution, one who makes things and people better. Let others be happy to see us because we have a positive outlook, because we see the good in others, because we lift up every person or circumstance with affirmation, vitality and life – because every cup is half full and not half empty.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in British history, whose reign spanned 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland on September 8.

She was 96.

When Elizabeth ascended the throne, she was queen of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and 32 other countries. At the time of her death, she was queen of only 15. The Bahamas remains a constitutional monarchy.

The Anglican bishop did not shy away from the hot button topic of The Bahamas’ governance which he reminded people that no government of The Bahamas had moved to change, or seriously to discuss changing.

“This is not a criticism since governments have a right and a responsibility to set priorities – and, in my humble opinion, with all that we have had to face in the last 49 years, reviewing our status as a constitutional monarchy could hardly be termed a priority. The point is that until we move to become a republic – we remain what we are, and the British Monarch remains our head of state – and thus the need for this service [of remembrance and thanksgiving for our late sovereign Queen Elizabeth II, today.”

Boyd also said people must be careful of how they discuss the business of monarchies and republics since The Bahamas will one day be a republic. He said, it is inevitable.

“When a country takes on political independence, like we did in 1973, it begins a natural and organic evolution along a path which must lead to full autonomy and ultimate national identity. This has nothing to do with loving or hating the mother country or the monarchy; it has to do with national, cultural and constitutional maturity. One cannot put a time limit on this. It has to come in the fullness of time. I cannot say when it will come for us.

“Some persons have said that the passing of Queen Elizabeth should or will or has forced the republican discussion to take place. I think that that is completely the wrong approach, and we should not feed on this or be moved by it. The discussion should happen at the appointed time and as a part of our good and sensible stewardship of our national patrimony.”

The Anglican bishop said Elizabeth Alexandra Mary did not – and Charles Philip Arthur George does not – exercise executive or operational or juridical power over any country. He said their headship is titular or symbolic, an official position with few, if any, actual powers.

While some people may not care for monarchy, the Anglican bishop said it is their right and their rights must be respected. But he said human community needs entities, traditions and models which provide structure and identity, which connect with the past – the full variety of that past – which shape development and consciousness, and provide some ideals to which to aspire.

“These are all bigger than the individuals who may be royals, larger than their current shortcomings and larger than the misdeeds of generations past. Just because one lawyer did something bad to you yesterday, or to your great grandfather 150 years ago, does not make all lawyers or the entire legal profession bad. Historic structures are what they are and do have some ancient and modern value, as they have faults ancient and modern.”

While he said this, Boyd made it known that he is a firm believer in reparation – the collective and cumulative wealth and advantage of today seeking to address the wrong, inequity and injustices of the past in a fair, impartial, appropriate and generous way.

“The strength of a monarch’s leadership lies in the demeanor and image of the monarch, what he/she exemplifies or represents to the people, and in his/her ability to call forth what is noblest and best in national development, and in the behavior of world leaders, and in the vision that the monarch inspires in the lives of ordinary men, women, boys and girls. At the end of the day, this is what is best in all leaders and in all systems.”

Boyd said Queen Elizabeth took on the role and did well from the beginning as a female.

“Have you ever thought of the steep integration curve that a 25-year-old woman would have had in 1952 in the UK, much less in the rest of the world? It was a world that was unapologetically a man’s world, a patriarchal world.”

The Anglican bishop said the UK itself is a country that is steeped in tradition going back thousands of years, which the events from her death to her funeral demonstrated beautifully. He said he was glued to his television, and affirmed that no one does tradition and ceremony like the British.

“What a steep curve she had to mount!” said Boyd. “Our most gracious queen and governor took on the mantle in that kind of world, set her course and was an exceptional monarch – no matter what her gender, exceptional. And she became the most well-known female on this planet. That is why her passing is such a moment in world history.

“Queen Elizabeth II was all of this and more. She was an imperfect mortal just like the rest of us. She was born into a certain set of circumstances, in a particular time and place. The premature death of her father, King George VI, thrust her into the role of British Monarch at the age of 25. What a tremendous responsibility. Few of us could have borne that weight. Few could have survived that,” he said.

“Monarchy is a form of government. The earliest monarchies recorded date back to Sumer and Egypt around 3000 BC. In a monarchy there is a king or queen at the head. There are 43 monarchies of various types left in the world today, and the United Kingdom is one of them. It is a constitutional monarchy where the queen, formerly, and now the king, and the royal family, take on a variety of official duties: ceremonial, diplomatic, representational and advisory. However, ultimate executive authority over the government lies with an elected parliament, just like here in The Bahamas. It was into this life that Elizabeth Windsor came. She did not create this ancient institution called monarchy into which she was born, but as an adult she chose to live in it and to exercise her best stewardship in it. This good lady was no ordinary monarch. In fact, we can say that she most extraordinarily lived and represented humility and service to all, at every level of society from every country of the world.

Boyd described the late monarch as an enduring symbol of reliability, dependability, stability, longevity, grace, wisdom, hospitality and graciousness.

He noted the reaction and outpouring since her death from people from all countries and every walk of life, talking about what she meant to them, how she impacted them, and what she represented in their lives. And that 500 dignitaries traveled to attend her funeral.

“World leaders and UK leaders found her to be a welcoming and affirming presence. She was a fountain of wisdom and a trusted resource that all found valuable. While she could have been and could have done anything that she wished, she chose to give herself the service of her country, to the best ideals and aspirations, to openness and graciousness and to welcoming and connecting with people from all walks of life. This allowed her to exercise a soft influence that was unmatched and phenomenal across the globe – across all regimes, countries, cultures, [and] religions.

The Anglican bishop said the late monarch has given us insight into what real power really is – service.

“It would be a mistake to focus only on our departed and beloved monarch and not personalize the experience by looking at ourselves and our lives. Let us take the best from her life and incorporate it into ours; today is an opportunity to take stock of our lives and to launch into the time that we have left,” said Boyd.