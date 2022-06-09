Obituaries

Anita Evelyn Bowe￼￼

Funeral Service for the late Anita Evelyn Bowe age 75years of East Street South Will Be Held on Sunday June 12th, 2022 at Hillview Seventh day Adventist Church Tonique WilliamsDarlings Highway at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Joseph Assisted by Other Ministers. Interment will follow at the Western Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to Cherish her Memories are her Daughter: Inez MinusBrothers: Hesketh Dean, Mark, Marcus and Allison Bowe and David Turnquest Sisters:  Pamela Dean, Janet, Ginger, Donnalee And Renee And Heather Bowe Juliet Turnquest And Jacqueline Cartwright Uncles: Peter Bowe Clement Vernley Henrey And Rudy Dean Along With Numerous Other Uncles Aunts: Wanda Dean, Bethsheba, Valencia, Delores, Mavis and Sheila Culmer Dean Along With Other Numerous Aunts and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.

