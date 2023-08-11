Funeral Service for the late Ann Elizabeth Knowles-Moss, aged 75 of Meadows Drive, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday 11th August, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Hill Street North.

Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Glen Nixon. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her, Daughters: Nathania Smith, Charaise Knowles, Charlotte Knowles-Thompson, Anya Moss-Thompson (Jeremy) and Indyanna Moss; Grandchildren: Ava Smith, Leroy Carey Jr., Chatere Wells, Brenique and Breanna Major, Blaine, and Blaire Thompson, Raquel, D’Angelo, Elijah, and Anzanay Kemp, Mason Thompson, and Javen Moss; Great Grandson: Baby Chad Smith; Nieces: Charmine, Monique, Philicia, and Andrea Knowles; Nephews: Carl Jr., Dwight, Dwayne, Richard Jerome, Kevin, and Picasso Knowles; Other relatives and friends including: Stephanie Saunders & Family, Denise Knowles-Davis & Family, Michelle Roberts & Family, Dr. Darbrielle Hunt-Burrows & Family, The Francis Xavier Cathedral Choirs, The Diocesan Chorale, Royal Bank of Canada Family and IPAD Ministries Family, Eleuthera.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 10th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 11th August, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.