Ann Knowles-Moss, aged 75, of Meadows Drive, died at Doctors Hospital on Thursday, 20th July 2023.

She is survived by her daughters: Indianna Moss, Anya and Charlotte Thompson, Charise Knowles, and NaTanya Smith; grandchildren: Ava Smith, Blaine and Blaire Thompson, Javen Moss, Raquel, D’Angelo, Anzanya and Elijah Kemp, Mason Thompson, Leroy Carey Jr., Chatere Wells, Brenique and Brianna Major; great grandson: Chad Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.