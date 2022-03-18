Ann Marie Davis advocates for stronger support for domestic abuse victims

Ann Marie Davis, the wife of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, said on Wednesday night that a young woman, who allegedly killed herself after suffering domestic abuse, could have been “more effectively and more swiftly” supported by authorities.

Davis made the comments during a candlelight vigil for Carissa Culmer, who was found hanging in a hotel room last week.

“I’m a little angry,” she said.

“I say this is a time for action because tonight we commemorate the tragic loss of a life so full of potential, a young woman [who] stood as a testimony of strength, resilience and resolve. … We speak out against violence against our women and we stand united against the evil, the oppression in this world that feeds the cycle of violence against women.

“We stand in solidarity — resolved in our mourning — to ensure that this tragedy will not be repeated again. We have lost another one — another who, by all indications, could have been supported more effectively and more swiftly and more thoroughly.”

Davis said Culmer was the “epitome of bravery and selfless”.

She said her strength was the kind that sustains a nation.

“Just because we are so strong, just because Carissa was so strong, it does not mean that she or any other woman should have to bear such a heavy burden alone. That is the problem we must address.”

Davis called for action against gender-based violence.

She said another day should not go by without advocating for change for the treatment of women in The Bahamas.

“We know that the solutions are at the responder levels,” Davis said.

“[Because of] the lack of confidentiality when survivors have to enter public spaces like police stations and CDU headquarters to make their complaints in a small country like ours, they are very likely to run into people who know them and who they know.”

Davis commended Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander for recommending to Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle that police establish a unit to deal with domestic violence.

She implored police not to have that unit operating or managed in the Central Detective Unit (CDU).

“A separate building is what we need; a separate building where complaints are made by women or men in person,” she said. “It must be dedicated to this domestic violence problem and that dedicated building must have trained, dedicated personnel.”

She said there also needs to be a separate police hotline for victims to call.