Funeral Service for the late Ann Sophia Ingraham, aged 72 of Charlottesville, Old Fort Bay, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 28th July 2023, at Highbury Park Church of Christ, Petersfield Road. Officiating will be Elder Kevin Beneby. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum, JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

The family requests that funeral attendees attire in burgundy (representing Multiple Myeloma) white, grey or any light colored clothing.

Ann is survived by her husband: Nigel O. Ingraham Sr.; children: Nigel Ingraham Jr. (Mauricia), Tahesha Ingraham, and Dr. Tara Taylor (Ra’Shun); grandchildren: Majerle Ingraham (Amelia), Madison Ingraham, A’Anna and Nathan Taylor, Kruz, Karter, and Kole Smith; adopted children: Jodell Roberts, Lisa Greene (Ian), Lavonne Smith (Todd), Brian and Nadia Knowles, Kim Winthers (Care Giver), Wellington Ramsey II, and Akeem Burrows (Jonice), Eric Davidson, and Andy Reagan (Julie); adopted grandchildren: Vashti, Danielle, and Kevin Roberts, Kaidon Brown and Landy Q. LaRoda; Godchildren: Cecile McKinney and Nina Fountain; sisters: Angela Hanna, Ruth Demeritte, Laverne Hodges, & Sharon Smith-Wright; brothers: Donald Smith

Predeceased – Murphy, Leslie, Audrick, Thomas, Andrew, and Dexter Smith; sisters-in-law: Francis & Lorraine Smith, Ethel Rolle, Patricia Mackey, Carmen Ingraham, Faye Swaby, Doris Ingraham, Patrice Ingraham, and Michelle Ingraham; brothers-in-law: Richard Demeritte, Carlton L. Wright, Tellis Ingraham, Larry Ingraham, Donald Ingraham, and Lawrence Howard Ingraham, Frederick Mackey, Jeffrey Swaby; aunt:

Winifred Smith; nephews: Hildra, Reginald (Linda), Aristotle & Murphy Smith, Salvatore (Katie) and Wilfred Smith (Tatiana), Marc (Calliope), John, Valentino Hanna (Tanya), Donald, Domenio, Doreoni Smith, Eldin A. Ferguson III, Erin Ferguson, Harold Skees, Lyle Russell (Crystal), Shawn Ingraham, Antone Rolle, Wellington Ramsey II (Nudira), Drew and Trent Ingraham, Lefred (Reishon) and Marche Mackey, Donovan Ingraham, and Marcian and Justin Swaby; nieces: Angelique, Tillesia, and Demi Smith, Leslie Beasley, Kim Clarke (Tony), Anna Knowles (Oscar), Elsie Gray, Sophia Palahicky (Glen), Esther Mayet, Ruth Fisher (Charles), Peggy Demeritte (Ron), Penny Bain (Jessie), Tanya Hall (Frank), The Honorable Madam Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley (The Honorable Justice K. Neville Adderley, Retired), The President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal Indira Demeritte-Francis (Damian), Tina Roye, Shonalee Gamble, Alicia Taylor, Latoya Turnquest (Brian), Norma Fynes, Aneka King, Pamela and Kathleen Adderly, Tiffany Miller, Lakiska Johnson (Timayne),Telise Ingraham, Teresa Desir (Dr. Rodomir Desir), Syria Cleare, Lakeisha Sands (Thomas), Chaketra Humes, Dr. Tavenette Ingraham, Laurise Ingraham, April Williams-Turner (The Honorable Senior Justice Bernard Turner) and Anastasia Campbell (Eddie); cousins: Helen Thompson, Vivian Bullard, Jacklyn Ash, Kellian and Donald Carroll, Dr. Rodney D. Smith (Dr. Christina Smith), Winifred Giovanoli, Linda Braun, Thelma Deal, Barbara Robins, Edward and Phillip Charles Smith, Charles (Wisna), Paul, Eugene, Stephanie Saunders, Sandra and Dr. Flora McKay, Jackie Pratt (Rev. Ernest Pratt), Yvonne and Ronald (Nancy) Kemp, Ann Major (Pastor Daniel Major), Dwayne (Latoya) and Crystal Smith, Geno and Gregory Knowles; other relatives: The Knowles’ Family, The Deals’ Family, The Francis’ Family, Kelly Russell (Hubert), Taquia Dorsett, Kim Butterfield, Assistant Superintendent of Police Keno Smith, Dorothy Davis, Dr. Rudolph Francis of Nashiville, Tennessee, Angela Gibson of Pembroke Pines, Florida (Lorenzo), Elaine Collie of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Denise Lane of New Jersey, The Most Reverend Arch Bishop Drexel Gomez (Carol), Andy (Louise), Dr. Perry (Carmen), and Veronica Gomez, Anita and Lillian Roberts, David and Allen Lightbourne, Anne Adderley, Deborah Johnson (Stanley) and Craig Lightbourne, Brenda, Samuel Anthony (Nicola), Allison, Sonia, Gina, Ray, Samuel Rodney, Wendall (Teresa), Anthony (Maggie), Eugene (Quetell),Dwayne (Tanya), and Caroline Heastie, Pauline Bastian, Karen Jervis, Coralee Bain, Loralee Gibson (Kevin) and Betty Rodgers (Alvin), Euleta Cartwright and Tina Lee; and special family & friends: Mr. & Mrs. Diez Barroso, Mrs. Rosa Sweeting and the staff of Wiwis Sonshine, Dr. Angela Kunz of Lyford Cay Hospital, Ruthie Riviere (Dr. Hagan Riviere), Teresa Knowles, Agnes Cooper, Alice Smith Deveaux, Pandora Clark, Elizabeth Sweeting, Edith Johnson, Coins and Verlie Poitier, Nicol Driskell, Caroline Miller and family, Alva Coakley, Margaret Major and family, Dorothy Malcom, Elder Eldon and Rose Heastie and family, Marjorie and Dominique Greene, Sheila Capron, Dr. Samuel and Gaynell Heastie, Sharon, Sandra, Sonia, and Ray Dean, Gladys Miller, Brenda Lockhart, Ingrid Simon, Honorable Senior Justice Joseph Strachan (Retired) and Beryl Strachan and family, Dr. Christopher, Dr. Raquel and Chrisselle Curry, Shirley Pitter, Deacon Arlington and Mrs. Vanessa Clark, George and Maria Neeley and family, Deacon Dwight and Karen Beneby, Deacon Michael and Regina Sealy, Deacon Vincent and Floria Sweeting, Elder Kevin and Denise Beneby and family, Elder Frienderick and Ellen Dean and family, Antoine and Ivy Johnson and family, Evangelist Andrew and Bonnie Major, Evangelist Keith and Kayla Beneby, Nelson and Diane Turnquest, Paul and Gwen Sealy, Brandon and Katherine Marsh, Indira Wilson, Evangelist Eric and Lynette Albury, Philip and Monique White, Esthermae Clarke and family, Wachenella Mortimer, Dwayne and Rochelle Newbold, Dorothy Been, Sister Shirl N. Lunn-Roker, Tina Kerr, Samuel Pinder, Bradley Rolle, Christina Rolle, all members of the Highbury Park Church of Christ, the Leadership Team, the Ladies Choral Group, Fantastic Achievers, and Christians in Action (CIA) of Highbury Park Church of Christ, Members of the Central Church of Christ, Westridge Church of Christ and all members of the Churches of Christ in the Bahamas, Luther and Rose Edgecombe, Dave and Cassandra Smith, Kim Foster, Bleva Mae Gordon, Darlene Sands, Tanya Adderley, Revelita Wallace, Jennifer and Bijan Lockhart, Betty Sands, Peter Lockhart (Radiant Events), Sheva and Kenny Stubbs and family, Mario Miller, Latisha Taylor, Laurie Heaton and family, Stephania Walters and family, Robert and Jessica Templeman, Nevador and Cynthia Hall-Evans, Charles and Katrina Watts, Angela Hampton and family, Sylvia Avila Propst, Laron Bethel, McQuester and Ann Taylor, Darrell Hurston, Zhivon Young, Clyde and Joann Gibson, Mrs. Jacqueline Forbes-Foster, Mr. Tony Miaoulis, Mrs. Clarice Bain, Mrs. Emma Hanna, Loretta Smith, and the staff of the Seventeen Shop, Rev. T. G. Morrison and Dr. Royanne Morrison of Zion Baptist Church, Apostle Ed and Lee Watson and Apostle Gail McKinney-Johnson of Trinity City of Praise, Office of the Judiciary, The Honorable Madame Justice Renae McKay and Staff, The Former Vice President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal Marilyn Meeres (Retired), Mrs. Elizabeth Taylor, The staff of the Court Reporting Unit Nassau and Freeport, Bahamas, Mrs. Judith Cleare, Mrs. Patrice Johnson and family, Tabitha Morely and family, Rev. Tonia Colebrooke, Gwen Deveaux, Andrea Johnson, Shenique Edgecombe and Alvin Mitchell, Katisha Bannister, Shakara Allen, Katrina Sears, Hubert and Yontalae Cash, and Melissa Poitier, Dr. Archer at Doctor’s Hospital Emergency Room, Cleveland Clinic, Fort Lauderdale, Florida:Hematology and Oncology: Dr. Chakira Chaulagain, Dr. Anu Doraiswamy (Presently at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey), Dr. Chieh Lin Fu, and Dr. Allison, Jill Rouleau (APRN), Annie Kuehnel (APRN), Darlene Iglesias (RN); Infusion Team: Barbie Bernard, Richardo Day, Aleisha Wells, Ernesto, and Albert Roque; HEMALAB Tech: Andrea Cherizard; Coordinator: Mrs. Claudette Pang How; International Financial Specialist: Paola Fuller; Social Worker: Deborah Speciner; Nephrologist: Dr. Rute Paixao (Attending Kidney Specialist), Dr. Hany Antone, and Dr. Surafel Gebreselassie, Jeremiah and Rashab (Medical Students); Neurologist: Dr. Damon Salzman; Radiation Oncologist: Dr. John Greskovith and Dr. Christopher Fleming; Cleveland Clinic, Tower Three: Dr. Sellek, Dr. Beaubron, RNs, Techs, Speech Pathologists, Physical Therapists, Custodians, and Food Staff; Miami & Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: RNs and Techs; Trinity Air Ambulance International (Nurse Joe); Bahamasair: Staff in Nassau, Bahamas and in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Kemp Road Family, and neighbors and friends of the Garden Hills II, Charlottesville, and Turnberry communities

(If we inadvertently forgot anyone, please know this is a very difficult time for us and we apologize if your name was omitted. However, we appreciate any act of kindness shown to us no matter how small. Thank you and we love you all).

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday, 27th July 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and at the church on Friday, 28th July 2023, from 10.00 a.m. until service time.