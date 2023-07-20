Obituaries

Ann Sophia Ingraham

Ann Sophia Ingraham aged 72 years, of Charlotteville, died at her residence on Sunday, 16th July, 2023.

She is survived by her Husband: Nigel Ingraham Sr.; Daughters: Tahesha Ingraham and Tara Taylor; Son: Nigel Ingraham Jr.; Grandchildren: Majerle and Madison Ingraham, A’Anna, and Nathan Taylor, Kruz, Karter, and Kole Smith; Sisters: Angela Hanna, Ruth Demeritte, Laverne Hodges, and Sharon Smith-Wright; Brother: Donald Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

