Funeral Service for the Late ANNA EUGENE HIELD-RUSSELL age 92 years of Crown Haven, Abaco will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at End Time Harvest Church, Crown Haven, Abaco. Officiating will be Bishop Tyrone Mills, assisted by other ministers. Interment will follow in Crown Haven Public Cemetery, Abaco.

Left to cherish her Memories are her 11 children: Joseph, Eddison, Walter, Alfred Jr., Henry, and Willmon Russell, Erma Sawyer, Darling Russell, Verlene Laing, Louvisa Sullivan and Minister Ellamae Russell; sons/daughters-in-law: Curlene, Louise, Theresa, Lisa and Melinda Russell, Dwayne Sullivan and John Pinder; 38 grandchildren: Bobby-Dell (Stacy) Sawyer, Patrick, Mario and Marshall Sawyer, Monique (Derek) Miller, Trevor (Shinika) Laing, Magistrate La’Quay V. Laing, Tristan and Trevon Laing, Dr. Sharanna (Julian) Johnson, Annastacia, Stacey, Tracey, Dustin (Megan), Angel Russell, Deavelo (Tia) Russell, Olivia Russell, Laquita (Steven) Woodside, Alyssa (Malvin) Oliver, Zhivargo, Sanchez, Kenyu, Deseray Russell, Toyer (Raymond) Johnson, Antoinette, Alfred Russell Jr., Camika Sturrup, Crystal (Reynold) Saunders, Danielle Pinder, Torin (Lathalia) Russell, Toricka (Acharao) Knowles, Adrian and Alia Russsell, Ray and Frisco Burrows, Dillon (Brioncka) Russell, Aiden Russell and Shakendra Russell; 49 great grandchildren; one great-great grand; one brother: William Cooper; adopted brother: Collins Hield; two adopted sons: Kevin McIntosh and Kevin Stuart; two brothers-in-law: John Russell and Pastor Hayward Thomas; two sisters-in-law: Agnes Curry and Veronica Russell; nieces and nephews: Rev. Hiram and Joseph Hield Sr., Myrtle Poitier, Leana Ferguson, Mary Hield, Daisy Lewis, Pastor Jean Wilchcombe, Clarissa Lewis, Beulah Laing, Victoria Williams, Emalcus Hield, Jonathan and Livingston Hield, Elsada Cooper, Victoria Laing, Gershon and Percy Hield, Wilbert and Eric Cephas, Lavenia Russell, Vertal Rolle, Delores Pratt, Gladston, Horatio and Joey Young, Hattie Williams, Floramae Saunders, Evangelist Agnes Carey, Rev. Carolee Wright, Carl Rolle, Elder Margaret Knowles, Ephriam, Raymond and Apostle Livingston Lynes, Iva Mitchel, Vera Johnson, Ruthamae Cooper, Bernie Lewis, Monica Percentie, Verdell Ware, Jenivee Nelson, Iceleta Hield, Nahtaniel Hield, Maggie Hield-Corvaia, and Timothy Hield, Eloise, Mavis, Vernal, Sylvia, and Wendal Cooper, Patricia Collie, Alma Russell and Melinda Reckley; numerous grand nieces/nephews, grand nieces/nephews-in-law, great grand nephews/nieces; godchildren: Rowena Fawkes, Margarita Roberts, Millicent Edecombe, Raymond Johnson, Eva Johnson, Levar Russell and Starsha Jones and Janeir McIntosh; and a host of other relatives and family.

Viewing will be held at End Time Harvest Church, Crown Haven, Abaco on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to service time.