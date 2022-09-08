Funeral service for the late Annabelle Advilda Noel age 65years of Peak Street, Fox Hill will be held at St. Paul’s Baptist church, Fox Hill on Saturday September 10th, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Fox Hill. Officiating will be Bishop Dr. J. Carl Rahming assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.

Left to cherish her memories are her 2 Sons: Tyrone Johnson Sr. and Alvin Humes Sr. 2 Daughters: Natasha Rolle and Margo Humes, 5 Grandchildren: Marvin Moss Jr., Tyrone Johnson Jr., Asia and Crystal Rolle, Alvin Humes Jr., 5 Brothers: Fred, William, Calvin, Stephen, and Samuel Johnson, 2 Sisters: Christine Cartwright and Carolyn Johnson, 1 Aunt: Louise Humes, 1 Son-in-Law: Michael Rolle, 1 Daughter-in-Law: Dianne Johnson, 2 Sisters-in-Law: Nicole and Sharon Johnson Numerous Nieces, Nephews and cousins include: Daphne Johnson, Tina Newbold, Fredricka Samson, Dr. Tia Minnis of Richmond Virginia, Shantell Johnson, Sanovia Cartwright, Sherika and Colin Coleby, Janette, Janis, Williams Jr., Trevor, D’Angelo and Dominic Johnson, Ferlisha, Stephanie, Sermika, Stevette and Stevenette Jonson, Stephan, Wayde and Makella Thurston, Keno Johnson, Keva, Takeisha and Rochanda Johnson, Jamal, Emmanuel and Thon Humes, Delqueisha Johnson, Natalya and Normeka Cartwright, Keitho Johnson, Phillis and Mario Rolle, Lamont and Janet Johnson, Racquel, Joan, Rochelle, Celsena, Andrea, Anfernie, Andrew, Calvin Jr, Jeremiah, Devon and Shaquille Johnson, Alicia, Alpheaus and Albernique Smith, Beverly, Samantha, Suzzette, Anisa and Shawn Smith, Maud Sturrup, Wilmore Taylor, Michael and Cindy Smith, Melnie and Vandyke Butler, Miriam and Eddison Edgecombe, Kindra and Khaliyah Humes, Samuel and Sandy Humes of Grand Bahama, Bridgette and Dave Bethel, Edwin and Jackie Horton, Patrick Horton, Suzzette Horton, John, Kurt, George and Rosie Fawkes, Ruthnell McPhee, Denise Moxey and Lefred Stubbs; Special Friends: Deidree and Tyrone Morris, Shamone and Margaret Pyfrom, Ronald, Annette, Javin and Shaquille Humes, Hazel Taylor and Family, John Moss and family, Rev. Dr. Carl J. and Evangeline Rahming, Marva Storr and family, Ms. Gaitor and family, Macy Johnson and Family, Abraham Fernander and Family, Emmanuel and Beverley Humes,Christopher and Louise Humes, Godfrey and Cathy Pearce.1 Godchild: Shavonya Hannah Numerous other relative and friends include: Audra Miller and family, Brian and Monique Bethel, Stephan and Josette Thompson, Dr. Denise Morris and Dr. Daniel Kirouac of Washington USA, Daxon and Rosalie Morris, St. Paul’s Baptist Church Family, St. Paul’s Baptist Women’s Ministry, Rev. Eulamae Thompson, Gloria Rosko and family, Judy Kemp, Don Major, Joyann Strachan and family, Bertha Albert, the Johnson family, the Pinder family, the Sturrup family, Jerome Smith and family, Bernard Hannah and family, the Fox family, the Adderley family, Malvina Watson and family, Dr. Butler and the Medical Care Staff, Female Surgical Ward at P.M.H. Evelyn Fitzgerald, Cola Rolle, Zelma Minnis, Sheryl Leary, Sharonda Wilson, Leslie Lightbourn Jr., The Bahamas International Church of Christ. The community of Johnson Road and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.