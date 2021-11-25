Funeral Service for the late Annia Farrington Johnson age 45years of #13 Hope Gardens, will be held on Saturday, November 27th 2021, at 10:30 a.m at Greater Bethel Cathedral Faith way, off Bailou Hill Road, Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road. Officiating will be Bishop Christopher Minnis

Left to cherish her memories are her (Husband) Hugh Johnson Sr,(Sons) Erico Moss, Constable 4022 Thorn Farrington (RBDF) and Madision Johnson (Daughters) Hughanique and Brittany Johnson (Grandson) Kayden Farrington.(Brothers) Bishop Christopher Russell Sr. CPL Ronald Farrington (D.O.C)Johnny Farrington, Willy Farrington , James Farrington (Sisters) Marilyn Farrington, Christine Russell Evans, onia Anita Farrington (Twin) Loretta Farrington, Robertha Smith (Nieces & Nephews) Jason Rolle Falisha Davis, Shane Glinton Nicole, CPL Christopher Russell jr (RBDF) Joshua, Nicole, Ronnie, Rondeka (Nurse) Johnette M/S Jeremiah & Johnny Jr, Clarissa, Brianna, Willisha, Adasa, Chevron, Genelia, Chrystal, Malik, Jeffrey, Glendia, Ashley, Danielle, Opal, Clarence, John,Isreal, Wendy, Camryn, Hailyn, Cj, Bertica, Dezy, Lyn, Megan, Mario, Diego Riley, Carla, Clifford & Carlos Dawkins.(In-laws) Albert, Marvin Johnny, Edmund Pastor Anna Russell, (Daughter –in law) Javonia Kemp (Step Children) Hughresa Hugh Jr, Terez, Tyrell, Teran , Brandon, Beanka Gibson. Relatives and Friends) Selma Joyce, Beatrice, Goul , Marvelina, Sherline, Neville, Cheffon, Tatty, Sexy, George, Desoray, Greater Bethel Cathedral and Family Hope Gardens and many other too Numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.