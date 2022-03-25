Another COVID death recorded

Another COVID death was confirmed in The Bahamas on Wednesday.

According to the latest Ministry of Health update, the victim was a 73-year-old woman from Grand Bahama, who died on March 7.

Her death brings the toll since the start of the pandemic to 788. Another 185 people have been confirmed to have died with COVID-19 but not because of it. Thirty-five deaths remain under investigation.

Four new COVID cases were recorded on Wednesday — three on New Providence and one on Grand Bahama.

With 220 PCR tests performed, the positivity rate was 1.8 percent — well below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended maximum of five percent.

As of the latest update, there were 68 active COVID cases in The Bahamas.

Six people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, one of whom was in intensive care.