News

Another COVID death recorded

Photo of Rachel Scott Rachel Scott Send an email 8 hours ago
225 1 minute read
Princess Margaret Hospital.

Another COVID death was confirmed in The Bahamas on Wednesday.

According to the latest Ministry of Health update, the victim was a 73-year-old woman from Grand Bahama, who died on March 7.

Her death brings the toll since the start of the pandemic to 788. Another 185 people have been confirmed to have died with COVID-19 but not because of it. Thirty-five deaths remain under investigation.

Four new COVID cases were recorded on Wednesday — three on New Providence and one on Grand Bahama.

With 220 PCR tests performed, the positivity rate was 1.8 percent  — well below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended maximum of five percent.

As of the latest update, there were 68 active COVID cases in The Bahamas.

Six people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, one of whom was in intensive care.

Photo of Rachel Scott Rachel Scott Send an email 8 hours ago
225 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Rachel Scott

Rachel Scott

Rachel joined The Nassau Guardian in January 2019. Rachel covers national issues. Education: University of Virginia in Charlottesville, BA in Foreign Affairs and Spanish

Related Articles

Photo of A royal welcome

A royal welcome

8 hours ago
Photo of CDC reduces The Bahamas’ travel advisory

CDC reduces The Bahamas’ travel advisory

8 hours ago
Photo of Amended Road Traffic Act comes into force

Amended Road Traffic Act comes into force

8 hours ago
Photo of BUT president welcomes return of police in schools

BUT president welcomes return of police in schools

8 hours ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker