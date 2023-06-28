Another delay for Gibson’s trial 

The corruption trial of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson experienced another delay on Tuesday.

Gibson, a member of the Opposition Free National Movement, and his co-accused appeared before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for the continuation of their trial.

However, no evidence was taken because the court is hearing legal arguments in the jury’s absence.

The jury is set to return on Friday at 10 a.m.

Gibson faces charges of corruption in relation to the award of contracts by the Water and Sewerage Corporation while he served as the corporation’s executive chairman under the former administration.

His legal team delayed the trial last month by filing a constitutional motion, which was rejected by Grant-Thompson.

The trial was stayed pending an appeal against her decision.

On June 13, the appellate court lifted the temporary stay and ordered the trial to continue.

Gibson is charged along with his campaign general, Joan Knowles, Elwood Donaldson, the corporation’s former general manager, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson and his cousin, Rashae Gibson.