Another eyesore removed from downtown

The Bloneva Building, another of the many structures that have been dubbed eyesores in the City of Freeport, was demolished on the weekend.

Located on the Mall Drive next to KFC, in the center of downtown Freeport, the building, which once housed thriving businesses, was abandoned after Hurricane Dorian and fell into disrepair. It became a dumping site and home to rodents and vagrants.

Since the beginning of the year, the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) spearheaded the demolition of several unsound structures, including the Bike Shop, Freeport Garden Apartment Complex and a section of the International Bazaar.

Unlike previous demolitions, GBPA’s Assistant City Maintenance Manager Renardo Karageorgiou explained that this was done by the corporate owners of the building.

“We wish to applaud the owners for taking the necessary steps to demolish this building because we have a common interest in seeing the city clean, green and pristine,” Karageorgiou said.

“We are grateful to see this happen today because we believe that it will bring about much-needed improvement for the general area of downtown and the Mall Drive.”

Karageorgiou urged the owners of other derelict buildings to renovate or tear them down.