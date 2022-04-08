News

Another man killed

Royal Bahamas Police Force officers on Andros Avenue, where a suspect was apprehended yesterday after shooting a young man on Ragged Island Street. Torrell Glinton

A man was shot and killed on New Providence yesterday, pushing the murder count to 44 for the year so far, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said yesterday that the victim was sitting on a porch on Ragged Island Street, off Market Street, around 2 p.m.

Fernander said a gray car pulled in front of the porch and a gunman exited the car and began shooting at the victim, hitting him several times.

The victim was taken to hospital and later died. Due to a recent increase in saturation patrols, Fernander said police in the area spotted a gray car speeding away and gave chase. The chase ended on Andros Avenue where the suspect ran into a home. He was later arrested and a gun was recovered.

Fernander added that the suspect was wanted in connected with attempted murder.

This latest murder came less than 16 hours after another man was murdered off Cowpen Road on Wednesday night.

