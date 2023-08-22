Another Queen’s Highway building gets a facelift

Well done to the Kelly’s Bakery owners, who have recently cleaned up their building on Queen’s Highway after it fell into disrepair.

This building was one of the first eyesores we noted, one of the many making the island look shabby, and it’s great to see them taking the time to dispose of the multitude of empty palettes that were around the building and now giving the building a coat of fresh paint and covering the exposed brick wall.

Our thanks to the owners for making an effort to clean up the highway, which often is traveled by tourists on island tours through the city of Freeport.

It is our hope that others will follow the lead as the islanders work to bring back the “magic” to the city and to the island.