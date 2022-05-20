Another two hits for ‘Jazz’, including seventh homer

Jasrado ‘Jazz’ Chisholm Jr. had a superb ending to his three-game series for the Miami Marlins (17-20) against the Washington Nationals (13-26) at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, as he hit his seventh home run of the season and added a triple, albeit, in a 5-4 loss for his team in the series finale.

The Marlins won two out of the three games but dropped the finale. They won 8-2 on Monday and 5-1 on Tuesday. Chisholm finished the series 5-for-11 at the plate.

On Wednesday, the Bahamian professional baseball player for the Marlins went a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate and scored two runs while driving in two. His seventh home run of the season came on a 94.2 miles per hour (mph) four-seam fastball in the bottom of the fifth inning and went to center field. That shot tied the game 3-3 at that point.

After the Nationals went ahead 4-3, Chisholm’s sacrifice fly to right field sent Jesús Sánchez home with the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth, tying the game 4-4.

The Nationals scored in the top of the 10th inning to go up 5-4, and the Marlins went down in order in the bottom of the 10th, to end the game in the Nationals’ favor.

On Monday, Chisholm went 3-for-5 with a run batted in (RBI) and a run scored. On Tuesday, the leadoff hitter went hitless in four at-bats.

It has been a good month for the electrifying player as he has a batting average of .310 that is above his season average of .304. He has 18 hits so far this month in 58 at-bats. He hit the ball out the park three times for the month already.

Chisholm is leading the Marlins with seven home runs, six stolen bases, 27 RBIs and a .963 on-base percentage plus slugging percentage (OPS). He also has seven doubles and four triples.

With his four triples, Chisholm is leading the league in that category. His seven home runs has him tied at number 25 in the league. He is tied at number nine in RBIs, and the .963 OPS has him ranked at number seven in the league. His chances are looking good to be an all-star this season.

“I haven’t been swinging as hard as I was last year,” Chisholm told MLB.com Marlins beat reporter Christina DeNicola. “I’m trying to be more controlled at the plate instead of just trying to launch everything, even though that’s what’s still happening. But I’m trying to be more controlled and consistent.”

Chisholm said being more controlled is something that he has been working on for the past two to three years and it is coming out at the right time.

It looks like he is exactly what the Marlins need as they look to return to the playoffs after a dismal season last year.

Chisholm and the Marlins return to action tonight when they remain at LoanDepot Park to play the reigning World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. The game gets underway at 6:45 p.m. and the three-game series wraps up on Sunday.