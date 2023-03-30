Anthony Audley Thompson

A Memorial Service forAnthony Audley Thompson, Esq., age 82 of High Street, Skyline Lakes will be held on Thursday (TODAY), March 30th, 2023 at Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, Montrose Avenue, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 1st, 2023 at Wesley Methodist Church MCCA, Malcolm Road, at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Theophilus N. Rolle assisted by other members of the gospel. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Shirley Street.

Anthony was preceded in death by, Parents: Audley and Rose Thompson; Siblings: Thomas Thompson and Freda Ingraham.

Left to cherish his memories are his, Wife: Ella Thompson; Daughters: Antonia Thompson-Carey and Dr. Krista Thompson; Son-in-Law: André Carey; Grand Children: Xavier and Gabriela Carey and Chaz Thompson; Sister: Anna “Lilly” Strachan; Brothers: Vincent and Laban Thompson; Sister-in-Law: Jacqueline Thompson; Brothers-in-Law: Samuel James Ingraham and Russell Strachan Sr.; Nephews: Anthony (Ambrosine) Ingraham and Michael (Theresa) Ingraham; Russell Jr. (Jean) and David Strachan and Troy Thompson; Nieces: Angela (Jonathan) Nairn, Tina (Cedric) McClellon, Patrice Strachan, Lisalette (Garlon) Rolle, Faye (Cade Sr.) Darling, Earnestine (Kingsley Sr.) Pinder, and Kayla Thompson; Grand-Nieces: Kerae (Janae), Anthony James; Anthony Audley (Tiffany), Antonia, Jaccara, Michael Jr. (Ambré) Ingraham, Angelique (Boysie) Dennis, Simone Miller, Kendra Minns, Michaela Wright, Candi, Crystal, Kimberly, Kevin and Cameron Hanna, Sidney McCllenon, Taneil and Taneika Gibson, Daveia, Davette, Shanice, Naudia, Shazette and Shazia Strachan, Crystal and Fayth Darling, Celeste (Carlton) Clarke, Hope Thompson and Kristin Pinder; Grand-Nephews: Justin Strachan, Cade Darling Jr., Kingsley Pinder Jr., Aaron Woodside, and Jayden Thurston; Cousins: The Family of the late Brad Thompson, The Family of the late Addie Thompson, The Family of the late Louise Sands, The Family of the late Eunice Pyfrom, The Family of the late Stanley Miller, The Family of the late Wilson Thompson, The Family of the late Prescola Stuart; Physician: Dr. Dean Tseretopoulos; The Church Family: Bishop Theophilus Rolle, Rev. Dr. Raymond Neilly, Rev. Emily Demeritte, Rev. Kelli Jolly, Pastor Colin Newton and Family, Rev. Cecil Newbold, Rev. Carl Campbell, Rev. Kenneth Huggins and Family, Sis. Betty Clarke, Dr. Nymphas Edwards and Family, Natasha Rolle, Judy and William Higgs, Margaret Moxey, Heritage of Redeeming Love Methodist Church Family, Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church Family, and The Methodist Church in the Caribbean and Americas Family; Relatives and Friends: Mrs. Rosamond Williams and Family, Mrs. Beverly Bain and Family, The Family of the late Charles & Annie Diggiss, Mr. & Mrs. Bill Lyons & Family, Mr. John McCartney (deceased) and Family, Dr. Kirk Culmer and Family, Mr. David Hudson and Family, Mr. Lindop McPhee and Family, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Demeritte and Family, Mrs. Theadora Ledee, Mrs. Susan Bowe and Family, Ms. Elizabeth Lim, Dr. & Mrs. P. McNeil, Mr. & Mrs. Antoine Bastian, Mr. & Mrs. Sterling Quant, Bishop & Mrs. Walter Hanchell, Mrs. Brenda Newton and Family, Mrs. Esther Hanna Culmer, Rev. & Mrs. Kenneth Huggins and Family, Mrs. Deborah Barry and Family, Mr. Osmond Stuart, The Family of the late Stanley Miller, Mrs. Jennifer Rahming, Mrs. Stephanie Harding and Family, Mrs. Roselin Neilly, Mrs. Isadora Bethel, Mrs. Annette Poitier and Family, Mrs. Dawne Bethel, Mr. Cleveland Hart, Dr. Derek Pinder, Dr. & Mrs. Danny Johnson, Dr. Victor Horsley, Ms. Margaret Moxey, Dr. Mortimer Moxey, Mr. Cyril (Toby) Bullard, Mrs. Angela Tynes and Family, The Skyline Heights Community, Mr. & Mrs. George Bethel and Family, Heritage of Redeeming Love Methodist Church Congregation, The Family of the Late Oscar & Sylvia Johnson, The Family of Catherine Carey, Ms. Daphne Roberts, Mr. & Mrs. Craig Clarke, Mrs. Jeslyn Wallace, Ms. Faye Dillette, Dwight Gibson and Family, His Excellency Cornelius A. Smith Governor-General of The Bahamas and Lady Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Anthony Carey, Mrs. Judy Munroe and Family, Ms. Karen Missick, Mr. & Mrs. Anthony Carey, Mrs. Jean Mickens and Family, Mr. Alfred Forbes and Mr. & Mrs. Ruiz Munnings.

The Family apologizes for any omission of relatives and friends. Please bear with us as we go through this most difficult time.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, Nassau Street on Friday, March 31st 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.