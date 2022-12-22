FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Anthony Christopher Antoine Heastie age 39 years of #12 Little High Park, Seabreeze will be held at Bahamas Faith Ministries International on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Burrows assisted by Pastor Allen Munroe. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

His cherished memories live on in the hearts and minds of his: Father: Anthony “Tony” Heastie I; Mother: Anna Cash-Heastie; Wife: Vedell Douglas Heastie; Daughter: Anarghya Heastie; Brothers: Damien Heastie and Serbreon Heastie; Sister: Dr. Ajene Heastie MPH, M.D.; Nephews & Nieces: Christopher Moultrie, Ebony, Damien Jr., D’Miya, Divinity & Djimon, David, Donovon & Dakota Heastie; Grand Aunts & Uncles: Gloria Glinton, Minister Agnes Glinton, Edris Laing, Brenda Heastie, Karen Jervis, Pauline & John Bastian, Betty & Alvin Rogers, Samuel & Nicola Heastie, Roslyn Heastie, Caroline Heastie and Dorothy Rahming; Uncles & Aunts: James & Georgina Albury, Dr. Earl & Cheryl Cash, Sandrea Miller, Gregory Cash, Jennifer Cash, Paula and Angela Cash, Kenneth & Sonia Thompson, Ronnie & Michelle Cash, Minister Duane & Ruth Cash, Dr. Cheryll Cash M.D., Erica Glinton, Byron & Minister Chrystal Stubbs, Wendell & Theresa Heastie, Sharon Zonicle, Novelette Stevenson, Minister Cressell & Prophetess Joan Laing, Delano Clarke, Gregory & Fredericka Baker, Euleta Heastie, Kevin & Lauralee Gibson, Dwayne & Carol Woods, Eugene & Cutelle Heastie, Dwayne & Tanya Heastie, Samuel Heastie, Tina Lee-Heastie and Ray Heastie; Cousins: James Jr. & Christopher Albury, Dr. Earl Cash II M.D. & Earin Cash, Dr. Adrian M.D. & Christie Cargill, Dwight & Erica Burrows, Dario & Primrose Smith, Krystal & Basilena Cash, Doddridge & Gregorinique Missick, Brittany Gomez, Jannah Wilmott, Jai-Le Simmons, Jade Gibson, Arie & Gayle Burrows. Drs. Virgil, Nona & Winifred Storr Clyde Nedd Jr., Kenneth Gerrick, Jermaine, Jermia & Tatianna L.Thompson DVM, Akeem, Dr. Tanya M.D. FACE, Gianna, Jayden & Gabriel Bademosi, Yasmine, Sargeant Karyss, Yolanda, Christal, Lisa, & Officer Rychelle Cash, Arfan & Sharde Husain, Duane Jr. & Michael Cash, Nicolette & Nicholas Cash, Joel Laing, Travanti, Dawn & Taylor Thompson, William Jr. & Shayne Stubbs, Aya Harris, Shanell, Riel, Ezio & Jace Heastie, Jaydin & Tahj Plakaris, Sharine Smith, Tavarrie, Arsineo & Glenwood Smith, Michelle Zonicle, Tekito, Brent, Simone &Samantha Stevenson, Jerona, Richandroh Knowles, Aaron & Donette Dawkins, Angelo, Donald, Tavarrie, Arsineo & Glenwood Smith, Michelle Zonicle, Delanique, Devonnia, Devonnique & Deondrae Clarke, Kelleta & Whitney Cartwright, Laurin & Nicholas Gibson, Deshaun Woods, Tiffanee & Tianna Lee, Nathan, Natessa, Ashleigh, William, Danielle, Shaniya & Matthew Heastie, Allison, Sonia, Regina, Tonia, Terrell, Jeremy & Jordan Heastie. Alexis, Kaylin & Karolann Jervis, Bernard & April Turner, Lawrence & Tanya Elliott, Edward & Anastasia Campbell, Brian & Monique Walker; Other Relatives and Friends: Annalee Newman (special friend), Pastor Dave & Angela Burrows & Bahamas Faith Ministries Family, Pastor Charles & Cassandra Nottage & Family, Ridwan Owoseni & Family, Ruth & Wayde Thompson, Terraine Smith, Shirley Roberts & Family, Hilda Moxey & Family, Glen and Andrea Rahming & Family, Willie Francis & Family, Eloise Johnson & Family, Nathaniel Cooper & Family, Anthonya & Sierra McKinney, Annette Farquharson & Family, Stafford & Zoe Bain & Family, Betty Sweeting & Family, Guerlancy Pierre & Family, Michael, Lavorn & Hadassah Taylor, Keno & Tanya Glinton, Brenda Russell & Family, Agatha Cartwright & Family, Agnes Miller & Family, Dudley & Dianna Smith & Family, Tundra Close & Seabreeze Community, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, Anatol Rodgers High School Family, Southern & Northern Secondary School Districts, Bahamas Educational Managerial Union (BEMU), Catapult Construction, Potters Cay Dock Association.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Friday from 9:30a.m.