Celebration of Life

For

Anthony Coakley I, 48

Affectionatley called “T”, “Tony”

A resident of Mary Outten Cres, Millennium Gardens, will be held at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, New Providence, The Bahamas, on Saturday 28th January, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. T. G. Morrison, assisted by Rev. Ulrick Smith II., Rev. Walton Winters and other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road, New Providence, The Bahamas.

He was predeceased by his father: Sheldon Bain

Left to Cherish his Precious Memories are his life partner and devoted wife of 27 years: Maria Coakley, Mother: Naomi Coakley, Two Sons: Anthony Coakley II and Makai Bethel, Three Daughters: Nikita Coakley (Deshano Ferguson), Swenda Forbes and Lasheka Bethel, One Granddaughter: Kaylyn Williams, Two Brothers: Christopher and Carl Bain, Two Sisters: WDC 3265 Latia Davis and Charmaine Taylor; Grandmother: Queen Bain, Mother-in-law: Edimae Forbes, Four Aunts: Eileen (George) Turner, Ruth (Morgan) Turnquest, Luann King and Emerald Beckles, One Uncle: Vincent (Sharon)Coakley, Grandaunt: Pearl Godfrey; Sisters-in-law: Linda Forbes, Joylyn Knowles, Donna Lockhart, Phillipa Forbes, Mavis (Wayne) Cartwright, Cynthia Wallace, Laverne Wallace, Laney Wallace, Patricia (Ambrose) Gibson, Brothers-in-law: Cyril (Nola) Dean, Gary Arthur (Bridgette), Nicky Neely, Andrew Wallace, Kermit Wallace, Maxwell Wallace Terrance Wallace, Brent Wallace, Nieces: Deneika Lee, Dominica Green, Gia, Kayandra, Cyrilla, Chante, Carlin, Garinique, Lynricia, Raven, and Keianna, Loreal Delancey, Dominiqueka Johnson and Andreka Richardson; Nephews: Dominique, Daryl, Edison, Demargo, Ryan, Cyril, Omarion, Gary Jr., Garin, Jason Jr, Keiron, Adnil and Adnol, Arthur Lee, and Shandero Stuart, Grandniece: Amelia Lee; Cousins: Lakeisha and Lavardo Coakley, Latoya Rolle, Shervin and Shanna Coakley, Bettina, Brenton and Dr. Bradford Turner, Wendia and Jordan Turnquest, CPL 1340 Stefan King and Ryan King, (Godchild) Nyoka (Van) Moss, Kelecha, Nickevia, Rhondrickia Beckles, Cordero (Ashley) and McAlister Beckles, Charles Sr. and Simeon (Marion) Sweeting, Ellen (Clayton) Farrington, Conclun, Chinyere Rolle, Kahja Bethel, Wintle Beckles, Lyric Johnson, Akintinol (Anecia) Moss, Vanreal (Derick) Moss, Van Jr., Moss, Vanrey, Kelson Charles Jr. Sweeting, Vanessa (Ali) Clarke, Other Relatives and Friends: Lillerne McDonald, Levi and Elkira Lody and Family, Naomi, Lody, Eleanor McQuay, Cinderella Petty and Family, Leroy Sweeting Jr and Freddie Sweeting and Family, Children of deceased Fransina and Ferguson and Mavis McKenzie and their Family, decendants of Henry and Herman Scavella and Bernese Forbes, Christopher, Kenneth, Robert, and Kermit Farquharson, Turners, Turnquest, Collie and Winters Family, Annie Hanna, Linda Duncombe, Ruth Hanna, Shayvonne Moxey-Bonamy, Rebecca Moxey, Sherman Moxey, Terrance Moxey, Christina Clarke, Theresa Adderley, Margo (Shane) Thompson, Charles Charlton, Tailita Clarke, Pastor T. G. Morrison and Zion Baptist East and Shirley Streets, Apostle C. Clifford Smith III and Southside Christian Church Family, Pastor Deanza Cunningham, Anthony Samson, Silbert Mills, Glenda Cox and Judy Charlton, Atlantis Harbourside, Leisure Tours, British American Financial Insurance Co, The Entire Management and Staff at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, Chief Supt. Micheal Johnson O/C C.I.D. and Staff, Mary Outten Cres, Millennium Gardens Family, rashandi Stanislaus, Tangela Davis, Cassie Floyd, Kimberley Atherley Moesha Rolle, Shanko Smith, Pedra and Pedranique Smith Cadniqua Inniss, Brittney Ingraham, Leneka Adams, Ladawn Davis, Therez, Crystal, Eastlyn and the Entire Delva Family, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Brown, Mr. Luther Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Knowles, Alexander Gray, the Cunningham Family, Ellawese Davis, George Jones III, Mario Lewis, Patricia Jones- Gordie, The Deleveaux family, along with a host of other relatives and friends too much to mention at this time.

Viewing will be held in the “Garden of Eden Suite” at St Ambrose Funeral Home #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday 26th January – Friday 27th January, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and at the church from 12:00 noon until service time.