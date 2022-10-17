Obituaries
Anthony Falcon Rahming
Anthony Falcon Rahming, aged 70, of H. A. Roach Drive, Millenium Gardens, died at his residence on Sunday, 9th October 2022.
He is survived by his companion, Sophia Lockhart; daughters, Gia Turnquest and Toni Rahming; sons, Anthony Rahming Jr., David and Darvin Minus; mother, Eleanor Butler; sister, Narissa Albury; grandchildren, Brittany and Antonio Turnquest, Aiden and Dontae Rahming, and Daylan and Daythan Minus.
A private funeral service for the family will be held in his honor.