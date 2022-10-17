Anthony Falcon Rahming, aged 70, of H. A. Roach Drive, Millenium Gardens, died at his residence on Sunday, 9th October 2022.

He is survived by his companion, Sophia Lockhart; daughters, Gia Turnquest and Toni Rahming; sons, Anthony Rahming Jr., David and Darvin Minus; mother, Eleanor Butler; sister, Narissa Albury; grandchildren, Brittany and Antonio Turnquest, Aiden and Dontae Rahming, and Daylan and Daythan Minus.

A private funeral service for the family will be held in his honor.