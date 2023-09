Less than a minute

Anthony Francis “Bats” Saunders aged 59 years, of Sears Road, Boyd Subdivision, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 27th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Father: Carl Leverne Saunders Jr.; Sisters: Sharon Saunders, Joanne Ferguson, Antoinette Glinton, Vansharee Newbold; Brother: Terrance Saunders; Aunt: Ruth Nottage; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.