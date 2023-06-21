Funeral Service for Anthony Rolle age 63 years and a resident of #13 Faith Avenue Heritage Subdivision, Freeport and formerly of Long Bay Cays, South Andros will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 24th, 2023, at Calvary Temple Assemblies Of God, Clive Avenue . Officiating will be Pastor Robert Lockhart. Interment will follow in The Grand Bahama Memorial Park#2.

Predeceased by his parents: Ivan & Esterlyn Rolle (Parents), George Lynden Rolle, Magdaline Louise Rolle, Anethra Alfreda Rolle

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Carolyn Laing Rolle; children: Tavares Rolle, Narron Rolle, Nikito Rolle, Romeikah Knowles (step-daughter), Romeko Knowles, and Aneko knowles (step-sons); grandchildren: Tavara Rolle, Nahshon Rolle, Omarion Rolle, Kalel, Kailey, Maliyah and Cia’Oree Knowles; siblings: Jennie Mae Rolle, James Herbert Rolle, Betty May Rolle, Emmanuel Alfred Rolle, Roy Anthony Rolle, Kirkwood Rolle, Ivan James Rolle, Keith Rolle, Dexter Joel Rolle, Richard Raymond Rolle, Godfrey Steven Rolle, Kino Musgrove Rolle, David Glenroy Rolle; in-laws: Michael (Ethel) Laing, Hetline (Ronald) Nelson, Pastor Patricia Bodie, Joan (Micheal) Lightbourne, Ken, Glen and Everette Laing Shuffel Gardiner; nieces & nephews: Jacqueline Johnson, Jason Johnson, Jarressa Johnson, Saadia Stuart, Durahno Rolle, James Rolle, Jeremy Rolle, Melissa Mayling Rolle, Jerome Javon Rolle, Michael Higgs, Mequel Higgs, Marquell Higgs, Derron Lee Demastus, Tameka Francis, Giovanni Jessica Johnson, Roy Junior Rolle, Julianne Rolle, Royann Rolle, Renae Rolle, Jason Rolle, Jestina Rolle, Kirknell Rolle, Christopher Colebrook, Crystal Shavonne Rolle, Nakara Davis, Terrell Javon Davis, Alvin Strachan, Ivanna Estherlyn Rolle, Sanjay Rolle, Sanjiyah Rolle, Shanniah Rolle, Elkeria Anethra Knowles, Leandra Rolle, Tanika Williams, Dexter Joel Rolle Jr, Justin Rolle, Richard Rashad Rolle, Richanique Rolle, Miguel Rolle, Destiny Rolle, Godfrey Steven Rolle Jr, Kiera Goodman, Keno Rolle, Reah Rolle, Kenai Rolle, Danyel Rolle, Kadesh Rolle, Dathan Rolle, Divine Rolle; cousins & friends: Too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Yager Funeral Home & Crematorium, Queens Highway on Friday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.