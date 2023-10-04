FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral Service for MR. ANTHONY ROYCE LIVINGSTONE “Royce”, age 66 years of # 134 Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 30th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, #11-A Coral Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Rev. Hartley Thompson. Cremation will follow.

Precious Memories will linger in the hearts of his Devoted Sisters: Angelina C. Gantt- Mathis (Miami Gardens, Fla.), Christine Taylor (New Providence) and Chrystal Livingstone (Grand Bahama); Special friend: Lavern Watkins; Nephews: Shellynburg, Clarence (Miami Gardens, Fla.), Kendrick, Jermaine Sr. and Tarquinn Sr.; Nieces: Linda Stanley (Miami, Fla.), Kendra, Keva, Nelsine, and Subrina Grandnieces: Latisha, Kendera, Jasmine, Louren, Talisha, Jemicia and Jelissa; Grandnephews: Gantt, Cecil, Sam, Frankie, Calvin (Florida), Jermaine, Jr. and Tarquinn Jr.; Extended family: Damien Watkins Sr., Damien Watkins Jr., Camelia, Alexandera, Jhataara Roberts, Kennitra Williams, Quinisha Neman, Jhavontae Culmer, Jhatorae Roberts, Tanya Culmer and a host of other Relatives and Friends including: Glenroy Cooper and family, Lemonia (Nizta) and Nicktaris Vikatos and family, Saunders and family, Cooper’s Gas Station family, Zorbas Greek Restaurant family, Port Lucaya family, Harbour House Maintenance family, Smith’s Point family, Anthony Conyers and family, Tamika Liscombe and family, Sylvia Thompson and family, Leslie Musgrove and family, Delbert Baker, Erica and family, Erica Edden and family, Edith Johnson and family. Special thanks to Nurse April Parker and family, East Grand Bahama #2 family, Senator James Turner, Rev. Hartley Thompson, Canon Norman Lightbourne and The Pro Cathedral of Christ the King families.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.