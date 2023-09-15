Obituaries

ANTHONY ROYCE “ROYCE” LIVINGSTONE

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. ANTHONY ROYCE “ROYCE” LIVINGSTONE, age 66 years of # 134 Clive Avenue, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at #205 Harbour House Towers, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Tuesday, September 5th, 2023.

He is survived by his Common Law Wife: Laverne Watkins; Sisters: Angelina Cecelia Gantt-Mathis of Miami, Florida, Christine Taylor of Nassau, New Providence and Chrystal Livingstone (Freeport, Grand Bahama); Numerous Nieces, Grand Nieces; Nephews, Grand Nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

