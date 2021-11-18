Memorial Service for the late Anthony Van Johnson, aged 74 years, of Johnson Road, formerly of Prospect Ridge, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20th, 2021, at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Fox Hill. Officiating will be The Reverend Fr. Hugh Bartlett assisted by other ministers of the Clergy.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to follow and cherish his awesome unforgettable legacy are his Brother: Terrance Johnson (Dianne); Sisters: Scieska Burrows (Nelson Sr.), Vernita Trotman (Dwight Rolle) and Lisa Johnson; Nephews: Nelson Burrows Jr. (April), Terrance Trotman and Geovanni Hurd of Texas; Nieces: Moneira Munnings (Dr. Harold), Kenris Albury (Shane), Tenovia Deveaux (Patrick), Teniesha Trotman, Neliscia Burrows, Celina Jessica Thompson, and Waynette Golightly (Monterrio Sr.) of Texas; Uncles: Keith Mason, Former Deputy Commissioner of Police and Oswald Ferguson; Aunts: Mable Mason, Millicent Ferguson, and Carmetha Smith and Virginia Ferguson of Miami Florida; Numerous Cousins including: David (Vandalee), Mary, John, Phillip and James Moss; Renee Hamilton (Joseph), Marissa Mason, Keith (Monique), Alison Rolle (Roger), Komal, Arlene and Darlene Smith; Paula, Betty, and Tania Roberts; Stephen Gibson; Kevin, Keith, Berkley, Stacia, Stephanie and Colleen Roberts; Keitha Gipson (Lyn), Gail Welch (Jake), Alvin Smith, Sabrina Jackson, Edward and Dedrick Ferguson, Bridgette, Isaac, and Kenneth Johnson of Miami Florida; Devoted Friends including: Darnell Sturrup (caretaker), Lawrence (Handyman), Sandra Meadows, Laverne Bostwick, Mike Swan, Laurette Cartwright, Alice Rolle, Priscilla Williams, Ruela Bale, and their families; Other Family and Friends: Father Hugh Bartlett Jr., Rev Willish Johnson and St. Anne’s Church family, Father Crosley Walkine, Bishop Chadwick L. James I, Minister Christine P. James and Mekaddish Ministries Intl family, staff of Atlantis Casino, Emergency Medical Services, Affordable Shutters and Center for Digestive Health, The Munnings, Walkes, Sairsinghs, Moss and Johnson Families.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Thursday November 18th from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Friday November 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.