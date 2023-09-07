BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late Anthony Vincent Rutherford age 69 years, a resident of Winton Meadows, will be held on Saturday, September 09, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, East Shirley and Church Streets. Officiating will be The Rev’d Canon Basil Tynes and Rev’d Fr. Scott Jupp. Cremation will follow.

Anthony is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 46 years: Antonette Rutherford; Children: Latonia (Dale) Johnson and Ashlee Rutherford; Grandchildren: Logan and Dylan Johnson; Siblings: Stephanie Major, Jacqueline Rutherford, Harry (Sharon) Rutherford, Sandra Lockhart, Gail Rutherford, Pandora Darling, Marsha Wilkerson, Jay and Claire Rutherford;

Nieces and Nephews: Eletha Whylly, Yvette (Arnold) Paul, Dwayne (Maureen) Major, Patrice Major, Typhanie Kemp, Tamarrah Major, Ginger (Marvin) Jordan, Sophie (Keith) Knowles, Jason Rutherford, Yolanda (Everette) Fraser, Lockinvar (Fieka) Lockhart, Michelle (Kenneth) West, Carla Rutherford, Dion and Darron Rutherford, Latoya (Sidney) Brown, Gia Rutherford, Senobia Sabala, Carlenseano and Shavel Darling, Tia Rutherford, Olivia Wilkerson, Thorne and Tylar Rutherford, Reverend Godfrey and Judy Huyler, Leroy and Rose Huyler, Herbert and Jenny Huyler, Reverend Andrew and Minister Donna Huyler, Minister Luella Pratt, Michael and Diane Huyler, Lillis Strachan, Genaye (William) Sturrup, Gevon and Geonese Nairn, Nicola (Edward) Fox, Anishka Fernander, Bradley Jr., Brent and Antoine Crawley; Numerous Grandnieces, Grandnephews, Great Grandnieces and Great Grandnephews;

Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Beverly (Eugene) Nairn, Deanne Crawley, Vanria Culmer, Janet (Frank) Dean, Lynda (Joseph) Gibson, Brenda Lockhart, Rozalia Bowe, Leslie (Michelle) Crawley, Sandra (Henderson) Wilson, Madge Bowleg and Bradley (Stephanie) Crawley;

Cousins: Helen, Ronnie, Byron and Julian Smith, the Jervis family, Lenore Elliot and family, Roslyn Johnson and family, Anita Cooper and family, Barry, Kimberley and Darryl Johnson and family, Albertha, Claudia, Valencia, D’Angelo, Ryan, Gari, Lesley, Nicole, Brenda, Tamara, Asia, Derek, Bradley, Terry, Jared and Michelle, Philip (Bridget), David (Ruby), Julie Roberts, Sammy Haven and family;

Other Relatives and Friends: Francis Roberts, Senior Pastor Dave and Pastor Angela Burrows, Angie Cartwright and family, Brandon and Rosie Foulkes, Reverend and Mrs. Anthony Carroll and the Antioch Baptist Church family, Charles Rolle and family, Don Kemp and family, Godfrey Brown and family, Donald Dailey and family, Alice Josey and family, the Dames family, the Rahming family, Clarice Wood and family, Audrey Johnson and family, Kathleen Rolle, Gwen Hepburn, Nurse Angela Archer, Jackie and Allison Mycklewhyte, Alice Innis, Orlie Tynes, Linda Farrington, Denise Whyte, Camille Thompson, Tanya Pickstock, Monique Forbes, Catherine Mortimer, Oswald Greenslade, Betty Turnquest, Donnie Culmer, Gary Miller, Joyann Petty, Beryl Pratt, Iris Williams, Cora Clarke, Mizpah Johnson, Jackie Nairn, Pastor Vaughan and Dr. Wendy Cash, Pastor Dave Cash, Pastor Bradick Cleare, Pastor Keno Smith, Reverend Canon Basil Tynes, the Venerable James and Reverend Angela Palacious, Reverend Canon Crosley Walkine, and St. Matthew’s Anglican Church family, the Platinum Club, Majestic Tours and the Airport Crew, The Okra Hill family, and many other Relatives and Friends too numerous to mention.

Special Thanks to: Dr. John Johnson and the Doctors and Nurses at Doctors Hospital, Cleveland Clinic, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, September, 08, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30a.m. and from 1:30 p.m.to 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, September 09, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.