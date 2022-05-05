Obituaries

Antoinette Patricia “Nettie” Bell

Antoinette Patricia “Nettie” Bell, 62 yrs., a resident of Toote Shop Corner, died at her residence on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

She is survived by her father: Ronald Bell; 2 daughters: Shavon Gibson & Keilia Williams; 1 son: Don Marcus Miller; 5 grandchildren: Teashauno, Teashauna & Thomas Gibson, Donika Miller & Dennaijah Moxey; 2 great grandchildren: Jayden Nottage & Teashaun Gibson Jr.; 1 sister: Rose Forbes; nieces: Samantha Patricia Forbes, Samaiyah Ferguson; & a host of other relatives & friends.

