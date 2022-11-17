Obituaries

Antonio Pierre

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 17, 2022
0 120 1 minute read

Antonio Pierre, 87
A resident of Kemp Road, will be held on Saturday 19th November, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Ivan F. Butler, Jr. – Senior Pastor and assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.


Left to mourn the memories of Antonio are his loving Wife: Lucie Pierre Antonio; Two Sisters: Cecile Abassy and Joulcina
Geffrad; Two Brothers: Clervuis Abassy and Raymond Abassy; One Brother-in-law: Joliker Geffrad; One Sister-in-law: Bernadette
Maturin; 20 Nephews: Ermane, Wendel, Ernes, Jean Eddy,James, Island, Fresnel, Rolan, Rolin, Ronald, Rodlin, Makenson, Djeslin, Peterson, Christman, Jocelin, Erlye Abassy, Edmon Auguste,Alex Jerome, 22 nieces: Guerda , Guetie, Joceliane, Joceline Marie Abassy, Claircine and Nana Abacy, Samanthan and Marioune Abassy, Saintya Jerome, Dini, Loudie, and Suise Abassy, Miriame Mirrey, Myranda, and Myrline  Auguste, Sylfanie Ersterlin, and Micheline Joseph  along with a host of other relatives and friends: Bzail Jean Michelle, Slim Henry, Therese Angela, Jean Dorlean, Josue Eremelus, Tjean Ersterlin, Lovensky Simeon, Simone Taylor and Marielle.

Family and friends can pay their last respects at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday, 17th November – Friday, 18th November, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, 19th November, 2022 at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 17, 2022
0 120 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Latoya Sherrine Stubbs

November 17, 2022

Timcy Kirkwood Sweeting

November 17, 2022

Barbara Maria Archer-Morris

November 17, 2022

Heather May Boorman

November 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button