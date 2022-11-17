Antonio Pierre, 87

A resident of Kemp Road, will be held on Saturday 19th November, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road, The Bahamas. Officiating will be Pastor Ivan F. Butler, Jr. – Senior Pastor and assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel.



Left to mourn the memories of Antonio are his loving Wife: Lucie Pierre Antonio; Two Sisters: Cecile Abassy and Joulcina

Geffrad; Two Brothers: Clervuis Abassy and Raymond Abassy; One Brother-in-law: Joliker Geffrad; One Sister-in-law: Bernadette

Maturin; 20 Nephews: Ermane, Wendel, Ernes, Jean Eddy,James, Island, Fresnel, Rolan, Rolin, Ronald, Rodlin, Makenson, Djeslin, Peterson, Christman, Jocelin, Erlye Abassy, Edmon Auguste,Alex Jerome, 22 nieces: Guerda , Guetie, Joceliane, Joceline Marie Abassy, Claircine and Nana Abacy, Samanthan and Marioune Abassy, Saintya Jerome, Dini, Loudie, and Suise Abassy, Miriame Mirrey, Myranda, and Myrline Auguste, Sylfanie Ersterlin, and Micheline Joseph along with a host of other relatives and friends: Bzail Jean Michelle, Slim Henry, Therese Angela, Jean Dorlean, Josue Eremelus, Tjean Ersterlin, Lovensky Simeon, Simone Taylor and Marielle.

Family and friends can pay their last respects at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Thursday, 17th November – Friday, 18th November, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, 19th November, 2022 at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.