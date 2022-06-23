Obituaries

Antonio Trevor Thompson

Funeral Announcements 

For

Antonio Trevor Thompson, 25

Of Tuna Fin Close will be held at The Voice of Deliverance, Deliverance Way , Malcolm allotment , Nassau Bahamas on Friday, 24th June, 2022 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Leon Wallace assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. internment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads. 

Left to mourn the memories of Antonio is his loving Mother: Criana Thompson; Father: Trevor Thompson,

Sisters: Trevina Munroe, Phylicia Thompson, Inderia Thompson, Grandmother: Joycelyn Armbrister, Grandfather: Kenly Smith, Aunts: Theresa Johnson, Della Negron, Kimberley Gumbs, Leticia Davis, Paulette Romer, Uncles: Lamon Johnson, Sheldon Bullard Sr., Chino Armbrister, Anthony Smith, Kenneth Smith, Brother-in-law: Roston Munroe Sr., Nieces and Nephews: Kantara and Michael Woodside, Tristina Roberts, Roston Jr and Trenae Munroe, Jayden Stubbs, Kiana Sands. Cousins: Kara Johnson-Forbes, Rohn Johnson, Calvin Johnson Jr., Calvonya Grant-Bain, Fraya Grant, Nyasha Wallace, Cordero Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Paige Johnson, Jernel Green-Morris, Charome Green, Amia Armbrister, Sheldon Bullard Jr., Canelle Bullard, Zachery Bullard, Zenia Bullard.  Friends and other relatives: Devonte Mackey, Shaquan Mackey, Jasmine Mackey, Nevaeh Mackey, Nefertiti Severe, Amarion Wallace Jr., Azaria Wallace, Nyasia Wallace, Ashton Johnson, Khari Johnson, Jaya Forbes, Zyire Grant, Chadariel Williams, Lorraine Smith, Odrick Roberts, Eearnest Pinnock and Family, Romer Family, Smith Family, Gumbs family, Davis family, Johnson Family, White Fin Tuna Community, Lazaretha Community, Dignity Gardens Community along with other ministers of the gospel. 

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home #34 Arundel Street on Thursday (Today) 23rd June,2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Friday at the church from 10:00 am until service time. 

