Anwar Jireh Justice Miller aged 19 months of Sunset View Villas, West Bay Street, died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Eureka Mckinney; brothers: Tafari Thompson, Antoine and Anthony Miller; grandparents: James Miller Sr. and Carolyn Young Miller; aunts: Sametria, Dellarese and Barbara Mckinney, Maureen Edwards and Sharon Andrews; uncles: Rithmond and Hardy Mckinney and James Miller Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.