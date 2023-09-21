Obituaries
Anwar Jireh Justice Miller
Anwar Jireh Justice Miller aged 19 months of Sunset View Villas, West Bay Street, died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, 12th September, 2023.
He is survived by his mother: Eureka Mckinney; brothers: Tafari Thompson, Antoine and Anthony Miller; grandparents: James Miller Sr. and Carolyn Young Miller; aunts: Sametria, Dellarese and Barbara Mckinney, Maureen Edwards and Sharon Andrews; uncles: Rithmond and Hardy Mckinney and James Miller Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.