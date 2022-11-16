APD confident govt ready to more forward on two projects

Arawak Port Development Company (APD) said it has gotten a strong indication from the government that it is prepared to move forward on at least two major development projects, while it has put in a bid for a third project.

APD President and Chief Executive Officer Dion Bethel said the long talked about construction of a dedicated customs freight station was placed on the back burner of successive government administrations, with the bone of contention surrounding the repayment of APD.

In its 2022 annual report, APD said it has reached a solution in the form of new fees and the Davis administration appears to be in agreement.

“The construction of a dedicated customs freight station at the port, to facilitate the inspection and clearance of flagged cargo, has been under discussion at APD for several years in keeping with the company’s growth strategy and national mandate. However, previous government administrations were not minded to engage in this project,” Bethel said.

“The good news is that there has been a clear indication that government is ready to move forward on our proposal. Formerly, the sticking point was repayment to APD for the funds that would be expended to bring this project to fruition. Now, the idea is to authorize importers to pay certain customs fees directly to APD to amortize the costs.”

In addition to a dedicated customs freight station, APD has also proposed developing a road traffic one-stop shop at the Nassau Container Port (NCP), as well as two family island ports.

“When APD acquired the franchise to land imported vehicles at NCP, almost immediately the notion arose to create a building for the Road Traffic Department that would facilitate vehicle inspection, licensing and insurance providers. The idea is to allow importers to drive vehicles off the dock fully up to code in all respects. There is also indication that government is ready to move on this proposal as well,” Bethel said.

“During the past year, government invited qualified entities to submit expressions of interest in development of ports at two locations in Abaco, Marsh Harbour and Cooperstown. Documents containing a formal expression of APD’s interest as well as pricing were forwarded, as directed by government request.”

Bethel said APD remains committed to repairing the breakwater at the western entrance to Nassau Harbour, however, it is still awaiting government approval in that regard.

“I cannot overstate the immense and critical value to the business of Nassau Container Port and nearby shoreline businesses and tourist attractions. It is essential to the safety of vessels entering the harbor to dock, discharge and load cargo. Above all, the breakwater goes a long way to protecting the northern coast of the country’s capital from inundation in times of storm and other environmental mishaps that can endanger lives and disrupt economic activity,” he said.

“ As reported in the 2021 annual report, we committed significant resources to achieving this goal in terms of securing world-class expertise to assess the state of the breakwater, and identifying a highly reputable firm to carry out the necessary rebuilding. Success is highly dependent upon government approval and partnership, which we continue to pursue.”