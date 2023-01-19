Funeral Service for the late Apostle Victoria Alexandria Russell aged 73of Hill Crest Drive, Seven Hills will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 21st January, 2023 at Zion Baptist Church, East & Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Pastor Terrance G. Morrison assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Apostle Victoria was preceded in death by her Parents: Enith and Rithmus Dean; Husband: Marvin Russell; Brother: Spence Dean; Aunt: Glyde Gardiner & Uncle: Javan Dean.

She leaves to mourn with cherished memories, Two Daughters: Carla Rolle and Theresa Rolle; Two Sons-in-law: Roosevelt Rolle Sr. and Clinton Rolle; Eight Grandchildren: Rosheeda, Roosevelt Jr. (Allana), Roshad (Sasha), Roshanda, Roshawn Rolle, Alexya Sawyer, Alriquez and Monet Rolle; Four Great Grandchildren: Roshai, Roosevelt 111, Rory, and Rozaria Rolle; Five Brothers: Maxwell, Pedro, Zendle, Dwain and Burton Dean; Four Sisters: Elsie Mae Swain, Dr. Hazel Dean-Ekwueme, Shanise Dean and Florine Dean; Uncles: Hiram, Elton and Preston King, Isaac Hepburn and Cedric Curry; Aunts: Lydia Rolle, Irene, Prescola, Althea and Vandalyn King; Brothers-in-law: Dr. Donatus Ekwueme and Namen Dean; Sisters-in-law: Janice Dean, Lovern Dean and Dorothy Dean; Nephews: Pedro Dean Jr., Damien Dean, Deangelo Dean, Burton Dean Jr., Derieon Dean, Burnaj Dean, Shendeano Hall, Lionel and Ethan Rolle, Marvin and Devon Dean, Michael Dean, Dwain Dean Jr., Eric and Ikenna Ekwueme, Christoff, Denaj and Brenton Dean; Nieces: Shara, Shane, Spencer, Shakia, Nadia, Lakeisha, Maria, Shenique, Latoya, Petra, Cenobia Dean, Elsie Dean, Dania Rigby, Delisa Dean, Tekara, Dwainesha Dean, Deandra Dean, Kelechi Ekwueme, Nicole and Burtonae Dean; Cousins: Mike, Charles, Kendal, Keith, Jackie, Edward, Aldrin, Wildron, Aulbourn, Bernard, Vivian, Benjamin, Prince, Jermaine, Anton, Dwight Dean, Brister, Taino and Elton King Jr. Bernadette, Kimberly, Bridgette, Carolyn, Sandra, Rose, Christine, Carol, Patrice, Jackie, Stephanie, Laronnie, Patricia, Yvette, Tanya, Lisa, Shavonette, Rhonda, Nicole, Shaundeka, Iva, Naomi, Melcie, Shatoya and Erica King; a Host of other relatives and friends including: Remnant Revival International Deliverance Ministries Members, Bishop Godfrey and Lady Iris Williams, Pastor Laquez and Lady Chantal Williams, Mrs. Soodeen and Jubilee Cathedral Members, Pastor Terrance G. Morrison and Zion Baptist Church, Staff and Doctors of the Rand Memorial Hospital, Dr. Winston Forbes, Dr. Lynden Cooper, Celsus Williams and The Rand Memorial Hospital Housekeeping Department, Sandra Woodside and family, Maxine Woodside and family, Roslyn Coleby and family, Maureen Turnquest and family, Delores Frazier, Bessie Sturrup, Verdella Saunders, Ashnell Missick and family, Latoya Russell, Adrian Simmons and family, Lillian Williams and family, Fredrick and Gloria Carey & family, Father Curtis Robinson and family, Doyle and Linda Burrows and family, ASP Jamique and Adelecia and family, Assistant Commissioner B. K. Bonaby, Juanita Hanna and Lewis Yard Primary School Staff , Chantal Dean, Pastor Edward and Kathleen Buchanan, Junior and Beryl Simmons, Pearlamae Stubbs, Jacklyn Fowler, Lauretta Roberts, Barbara Rolle, Mary Hepburn, Tanya Cooper, Gloria Stuart, Antone Kemp, Kevin and Raquel Edgecombe and family, Sis. Lucinda Ambrose and family, Sis. Janet Dickerson and family, Mrs. Leila Carey and family, Patrice Henry and family, Pastor Robert Strachan and family, Roy Stuart, Dr. Rudolph King, Oswald Sawyer, Captain Willie Wilson, Bishop Asa Armbrister, The Rt. Honorable Phillip “Brave” Davis, The COI Freeport Branch, The Seven Hills community, Management and Staff of Bethel Brothers Morticians, The entire community of Arthurs Town and Dumfries Cat Island, Freeport Primary School Administration and Teaching Staff, Ms. Knowles and Staff of Sunland Baptist Academy, and A.F. Adderley Class of ‘86’.

If your name was omitted, please know that it was not intentional and that you are appreciated for being a part of Apostle Victoria’s life.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Zion Baptist Church, East & Shirley Streets on Friday 20th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 21st from 9:00 a.m. until service time.