Appellate court agrees police officer entitled to damages for wrongful arrest

The Court of Appeal has upheld a judge’s finding that a police officer was entitled to damages after he was wrongfully arrested and detained by his colleagues in 2016.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed against the judgment in favor of Sergeant 2375 Theodore Neilly.

After hearing arguments on Wednesday, Justices of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett, Indra Charles and Bernard Turner dismissed the appeal.

On September 1, 2016, during a conversation with a colleague while at the Central Detective Unit (CDU), Neilly expressed support for Maria Daxon, who had been arrested on allegations that she had defamed Assistant Commissioner Leon Bethell and Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade.

While in the earshot of another officer, Neilly said that Daxon should be freed and said, “No justice, no peace.”

After Neilly left work, he was called back by then Chief Superintendent Clayton Fernander, who headed CDU at the time.

Fernander, who is now commissioner of police, questioned him about his remarks. Neilly said he was told that he had to see Commissioner Greenslade at police headquarters.

However, he was denied the right to drive there in his personal car.

Instead, Fernander instructed inspectors Alexis Roberts and Michael Johnson to take him to Police Headquarters in an unmarked police Jeep. Fernander was also in the vehicle.

Neilly said he was taken to Police Headquarters against his will and was not told why he was going there. He said he was placed in the seating area reserved for prisoners.

In her ruling, Justice Camille Darville-Gomez said, “It was pellucid from the evidence that the plaintiff was not reasonably suspected of having committed, or being about to commit, a criminal offense, which would cause the plaintiff’s transportation from CDU to the Police Headquarters to be lawful.”

Neilly is retired from the police force.