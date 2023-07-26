Appellate court upholds gun, ammo convictions

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday upheld the gun and ammunition possession convictions of a man who fled before police searched his home and found the contraband.

Justice of Appeal Indra Charles said the decision of Magistrate Samuel McKinney to convict Anwar Strachan was “not an unreasonable one”.

On July 19, 2017, a team of police officers went to Nos. 4 and 5 Rosewood Street, Pinewood Gardens, to execute search warrants for drugs and firearms.

While at No. 5 Rosewood Street, which is in close proximity to No. 4 Rosewood Street, Corporal Taylor (now Sergeant Taylor) saw Strachan, whom he knew, standing in the doorway of No. 4 Rosewood Street.

According to Taylor, Strachan broke off running after he looked in the direction of the officers.

In his haste, Strachan left the door to his residence open and the officers searched the premises in his absence and found a firearm, ammunition and component part (magazine).

The officers also found Strachan’s passport and voter’s card under a mattress.

Strachan was arrested several months later and during an interview with Inspector Robert Kemp, he admitted that he lived at No. 4 Rosewood Street.

When asked about his whereabouts on July 19, 2017, the date of the search, Strachan replied, “No comment.”

Strachan didn’t say that he wasn’t on the island. When asked where his passport was, Strachan also answered no comment.

In cross-examination, Kemp said that Strachan said that other persons lived at the residence.

When asked if others stayed at the residence, Strachan said that his sister did from time to time.

At the close of the prosecution’s case, the magistrate called on Strachan to present a defense.

He didn’t testify but called Troy Bethel, who lives at the back of his home.

Bethel was not present when police arrived and he was unable to say whether Strachan was at home when the officers arrived.

Strachan was convicted and sentenced to two years for possession of a firearm, three years for possession of ammunition with intent to supply and three months for possession of a component part.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Justices of Appeal Sir Michael Barnett and Sir Brian Moree agreed with Charles’ decision.