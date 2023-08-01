Applicants at Royal Caribbean job fair ‘exceeded expectations’

Royal Caribbean recruiters hiring to fill jobs at the cruise line’s Perfect Day at CocoCay experience had a choice of 103 candidates who turned out at the company’s job fair on Thursday at the Pelican Bay Hotel in Port Lucaya.

The job fair was organized with the assistance of the Department of Labour to fill vacancies in food and beverage, island experience, aquatics, housekeeping, and maintenance.

Department of Labour Team Leader of Public Employment Sharon Johnson said she and her team were excited to help employ Bahamians and described the fair as a golden opportunity.

“Because of the list of vacancies they have, this is a good opportunity to experience new ventures. We encourage people, even those who are employed, who want to try something different to come and give this a try,” Johnson said.

“We were expecting over 100 candidates today – our usual expectation. A lot of them hadn’t registered with us and some heard about the fair by word of mouth.”

Royal Caribbean’s Human Resources Business Partner Alexandra Celestin said she was ecstatic to see such a turnout.

“As an organization, we wanted to branch outside of Nassau and into the other Family Islands to employ more diverse talent,” Celstin said.

She noted, “Through this job fair, it was important to show that we’re present, on the ground and we’re mobile. We have another job fair that’s upcoming in Andros and we’re hoping to continue to go to various islands to gather the best talent.”

Celestin said many of the candidates exceeded her expectations.

“We interviewed a lot of quality candidates today with some going above and beyond what we needed. We were looking for persons who had experience and also persons who had just graduated from high school. We wanted to build upon our island experience while also giving those just entering the workforce or certain fields a chance to grow and thrive.”

Noting that many of the candidates were between 18 and 30, she said the job fair was a gratifying experience for her personally.

“As a young Bahamian myself, it’s been amazing to give them this chance. At times, we’re not often given the opportunity to prove ourselves, but this job fair proves that they’re willing to be engaged and ready to work.”

Grand Bahamian residents Shaunte Dawkins and Lloyd Thurston were excited about the opportunity, saying that employment at CocoCay would broaden their skillset and experiences.

Dawkins explained why she applied for a bartending position.

“The impact you make on people is what you bring to the table,” she said. “Your customer service is always the way to go. When it comes to myself, I want to be able to meet new people, have new adventures, and access new opportunities. I’m someone with no responsibilities or kids so this is the time for me to explore. When I get older, I want to have stories to tell.”

Thurston, who applied for the aquatics guide and lifeguard positions, hopes that employment at CocoCay can propel his career further.

“I’m looking for a new opportunity,” he said.

“I’ve met quite a few people already over the years. I’ve worked on Bimini, Andros, and Abaco and I’ve met amazing people. I’ve met people from my favorite brands.

“I still remember what a rep from Invicta [the watch store] told me about customer service, ‘All you need to be is a good person.’ You meet new people every day, and every day becomes a learning experience.”