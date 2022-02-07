Approval of new school raises concern among some connected to other institutions

The approval of an elite school planning to open on New Providence this summer has prompted some parents of students at other prominent schools to question the need for another international school on the island and the ability of existing schools to compete with Inspired Education Group (IEG), the for-profit company that owns the institution.

However, Nadim Nsouli, one of the owners of IEG and a driving force behind King’s College Bahamas, said he believes the school will bring a different level of education to the country that will ultimately benefit The Bahamas.

The development of King’s College School in The Bahamas has progressed rapidly since last year.

The school plans to open in August with students from pre-reception to year 7 at a facility near the planned campus on 10 acres of land on Western Road that has already been cleared.

In an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Nsouli said the Minnis administration was considering the proposal for the school before it left office and the Davis administration has since granted approval for the school to operate.

Former Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd confirmed to The Nassau Guardian that the proposal for the school was before the National Economic Council but had not been approved before last September’s general election.

Current Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said that King’s College School in The Bahamas had been approved by the National Economic Council last year and the government is looking forward to the investment in education by Nsouli and IEG.

Nsouli said both administrations were supportive of his proposal.

“No one can look at this project, and the country that is attractive, and not think it is a great opportunity for not only the country and the local population,” Nsouli said.

He also said he does not believe politics had anything to do with the approval.

Nsouli was asked if he contributed to the campaign of the Progressive Liberal Party or the Free National Movement.

He responded that he had not personally contributed to any political campaign in The Bahamas.

The Guardian understands the school will add an additional academic year per year until it reaches year 13.

King’s College School will offer International Baccalaureate diploma programs.

Lyford Cay International School (LICS) also offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

Several parents of students at LCIS told The Guardian that a for-profit school in such close proximity could mean greater competition for limited staff resources and students.

Some parents of students at Windsor School, a boarding and day school with campuses at Old Fort Bay and Albany, also expressed some concern about what profit-driven schools could mean for competition in education.

There were other parents of LCIS students who said that greater competition could mean all schools raising the bar on education in The Bahamas.

None of the parents wished to be quoted on the record.

A representative from Windsor said the school had no comment when asked.

When asked for comment, LCIS said, “We have consistently enjoyed strong community support throughout our 60 years of operation in The Bahamas. Our school has highly qualified and talented Bahamian and international teachers. We are well-led by a highly-skilled administrative team, including our principal who is a globally recognized IB science teacher and a principal examiner for the IB.

“Our board of directors and governors – all of whom are volunteers – is composed of accomplished professionals with diverse expertise. Their oversight helps to ensure the sustainability of the school regardless of the business environment.”

IEG is a huge international operation.

It has at least 70 premium schools in 20 countries and five continents under its umbrella with more than 55,000 students from age one to 18.

“Our academic results are second to none,” Nsouli said.

“We place our students in some of the top universities around the world.”

Nsouli, whose wife and children are Bahamian, said he wants “to provide my children, and the country that I’m a permanent resident of and my wife and children are from, the opportunity to attend a top school that competes with some of the best schools regionally and globally”.

“We don’t compare our schools to what the local competitors are doing,” he said. “We compare them to how they perform on a regional and global level. And that’s how we have achieved our success and been able to expand globally.”

Nsouli said global competition notwithstanding, he believes King’s College will become an organic part of the community.

“So, for example, we have committed to provide a quarter of a million dollars a year for scholarships to underprivileged Bahamian children,” he said.

“This is why it’s such a great opportunity for the country, because it’s going to have a ripple effect in terms of opportunities in the country.”

He continued, “And these scholarships don’t only apply to our Bahamian school. They will enable Bahamian children to do exchange programs and attend schools of ours around the world, which none of the other schools locally could ever provide.”

He also suggested King’s College will raise the international education profile of The Bahamas.

“One of the first things you do when you move to a country is you ask, ‘How’s the education and how’s the health care?’” he said.

“And now, the opportunity to attend a school that is of global repute, it will attract more foreign investment into the country.”

IEG’s for-profit status has not been universally popular.

In the early stages of the global coronavirus pandemic, a group of parents at Brookhouse School in Kenya, which is owned by IEG, sued the school for not reducing fees in light of switching to virtual learning.

Nsouli reportedly told parents, “There is no way I am going to run a loss-making venture. The assumption worldwide that we’re making savings by physical schools being closed is false.”

He told parents they were free to leave if they did not wish to pay full price.

The sentiment struck some of the parents who spoke to The Guardian as insensitive and appearing to focus more on fees than the parents’ finances.

Nsouli said he was ultimately vindicated in the Brookhouse matter by the courts in Kenya.

“On the Brookhouse situation, first of all, the information is not totally accurate,” he said.

“Number one, we provided discounts all over the world. We provided hardship funds all over the world.

“In Kenya, there was a disgruntled parent group, they went to court, and for the record, they lost and the judge ruled in our favor.

“They wanted us to let go of our assistants and teachers so they could get significant discounts, which we refused to do.”

Nsouli said being a for-profit entity has advantages over other local schools.

“We are a for-profit company,” he said.

“My fees are lower than Lyford’s fees, number one. Number two, I’m providing more scholarships than Lyford. Number three, does that mean my teachers can be less well paid? No. My teachers are higher paid. Number four, I attract some of the best talent to run my schools. So, for a parent, it’s irrelevant whether we’re for-profit or non-profit. They won’t come to you if you’re not providing a quality product.

“At the end of the day, my product is premium education. We provide the best product out there and that’s why people attend my school.”

He continued, “The other thing is because we know how to run a school, we don’t accept a single donation. Lyford is constantly soliciting donations from their parent base.”

LCIS expressed pride in the school’s track record and its sustainability moving forward.

“We are proud to be a non-profit school that spends an average of 70 percent of revenue on recruiting and retaining high-quality teachers, and all revenue from tuition and donations goes towards enhancing the student experience,” LCIS said.

“We are equally proud that throughout our school’s history, our community has seen the school as a strong philanthropic cause. In 2021 alone, $1.2 million was provided in tuition assistance for Bahamian students, and the school intends to continue to increase this figure in the years to come.

“LCIS officially opened its new Upper School campus in June of last year and is excited about further plans for the school’s growth.

Nsouli said he firmly believes King’s College will make Bahamian education stronger.

“I think it’s great unless you do not believe in competition,” he said.

“I think competition only makes you better.

“Actually, a governor at one of the other schools said, ‘That’s good. Competition will make us strive further to improve ourselves.’

“And the reality is the market speaks for itself at the end of the day. If I don’t do a good job, people won’t come to my school.

“If Lyford doesn’t do a good job, if Windsor doesn’t do a good job, they won’t attend their schools.”