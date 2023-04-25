April 2023 police roundup

At the end of each month, GB News will publish a roundup of crime news based on police news releases issued that month throughout the northern islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.

Missing for a month

Police are searching for a Freeport man missing since late March. Ricardo Antoine Riley, 40, whose last known address is 51 Amberjack Street, was last seen on March 25. He is described as 5’9”, brown eyes, light brown skin, with a slim build, and a graying beard. Riley is the fifth missing person reported on Grand Bahama in the last seven months.

Boating death

Grand Bahama police released the name of a woman whose body was found floating in waters near Abaco after an apparent boating accident. The victim was identified as educator, Princess Stuart-Mills. BASRA and a private airplane assisted the marine police in the search for a 20-foot boat reported missing April 6, en route from McLean’s Town to Moore’s Island, Abaco. The boat was eventually spotted, overturned with a man hanging onto the hull and the lifeless body of a woman floating nearby. The investigation continues.

Rape allegation

Police on Grand Bahama confirmed that they are investigating an Abaco woman’s allegation that she was the victim of a rape on April 7. While they are releasing no details, police said the victim was interviewed extensively and the matter is being taken seriously.

Attempted suicide

A 24-year-old woman who is 30 weeks pregnant attempted suicide on Grand Bahama on April 15, police said.

Police said they received reports that the woman, while at her apartment on Limewood Lane, attempted to hang herself with a wire. The woman also hit herself in the stomach with a hammer, police reported. Emergency medical services personnel transported her to hospital where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Abaco murder

A 36-year-old man on Abaco was shot to death, police said. Officers were called to a business in Dundas Town early in the morning of Monday, April 17. They arrived to find a man shot multiple times. He was transported to the clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Drug arrests and seizures

Canine units were instrumental in two separate seizures of marijuana hidden in bushes in Freeport.

On April 5, officers found $6,500 worth of marijuana in bushes in the area of Spinney Road.

On April 6, police confiscated a large quantity of marijuana concealed in a pillowcase and stashed on a track road in the area of Churchill Drive. The dogs led officers to the drugs which have an estimated street value of $8,500.

In another incident, police found $10,500 worth of marijuana in a cooler that was left unattended at the Freeport Harbour.