Funeral Service for MRS. APRIL VALENZIER YOLANDER CROWTHER-GOW, age 51 years of 2 Apartment #21 Condominium, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at The Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, East Atlantic Drive and Pioneer’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Canon Curtis Robinson. Interment will follow at Le Pavillion Interment and Mausoleum, Settler’s Way, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held on Friday, January 27th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the FNM Headquarters, West Atlantic Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

April was predeceased by her husband, Captain Donald Gow; Father, Ennis Lloyd Crowther (Uncle Bill), and Uncle, Kendall ‘Peaches’ Pinder.

Precious memories will linger in the hearts of her Mother: Barbara Marie Pinder-Russell, Son: Leif Gow, Life Partner: ‘My’ Harvey Thompson; Brothers: Godfrey Pinder, Kendal Pinder, Ricardo Pinder, Ennis Mark Crowther, Thomas Crowther, James Russell, O’Neil Crowther and Cruz Crowther; Sister: Sheryln Flowers; Uncle: Godfrey ‘Gully’ Pinder; Nephews: Jahmal Small Sr., Ryan Shepherd, Leighrone Pinder, Jason Gibbs, James Russell III and Tyler Crowther, Nieces: Destiny Pinder-Miller, Christian Pinder, Romadia Johnson-Wright, Markera Crowther, Shaday Pinder, Ariel Pinder, Kendia Pinder, Jayann Johnson and Prayze Crowther; Grand Nephews: Braydon Rolle, Jahmal Small Jr. and Jamel Sears; Grandnieces: Kyleigh Pinder, Reagan Shepherd, Kayla Wright and Janeil Johnson; Sisters-in-law: Thrishonna Crowther, Christine Pinder, Cheryl Pinder, Monique Russell, Lateisha Crowther and Natasha Crowther; Brother-in-law: Rodney Flowers and a host of other Relatives, Friends and Colleagues including: Aniska Pinder, Lavar Pinder, Kevin Taylor, Lavaine Brown, Godnetra Linder, Deborah Delancy, Tonia Thompson and Avery Thompson, Rowena (Mary) Mason, Chenena Gibson, Norma Headley, Chassarie Sealy and family, Felena Burrows, Michelle Hanson, Carmel Churchill, Sherry Rogers, Cassandra Garland, Capt. Orlando Forbes, Charles Rolle, Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson, Hon. Michael Pintard and family, Kathy Munnings and FNM Women’s Association, Prime Minister Hon. Philip Brave Davis and family, Hon. Hubert Ingraham and family, Free National Movement Organization, W.A.M. Company families, Aliek’s Beauty Salon and family, Krosstown Convenient Store families, Acklins Island Association, Cat Island Association, Jamaicans United in Grand Bahama, G.B. Catholic High School Class of ‘88, Cancer Association, Lady Knights of the Mary L. Morley Grand Guild & The Everett Wakefield Evans Grand Commandry of the Prince Hall Lodge family, and, 21 Condominiums Association and family, Mr. Keith A. McSweeney, Management and Staff at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, and numerous others who are not mentioned.

Viewing will be held at the FNM Headquarters, West Atlantic Drive, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.