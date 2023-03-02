Aqualina ahead of schedule, 70 percent sold

The $100 million Cable Beach development Aqualina is two months ahead of its construction schedule and already 70 percent sold, a statement released yesterday by the project’s developer Aristo Development explained.

According to the statement, the project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Aqualina is an 11-story, multimillion-dollar project that recently celebrated its topping off ceremony, marking the completion of the placement of the “last structural piece on the building before closing in with doors, windows, electrical, plumbing and interior work”, the statement said. It added that the project has taken 18 months to get to this stage.

Aristo’s President Jason Kinsale said in the release that his motivated team, excellent supervision and project management and good weather all came together to move the project along in a timely manner.

“The topping off ceremony was scheduled for early April and we had it in late February, so we could not be more pleased with how everything is going,” said Kinsale.

Aristo Sales and Marketing Director Matthew Marco contended that The Bahamas remains appealing to high-net-worth individuals.

“When you combine what the country has to offer with what Aqualina has to offer, you have a winning combination,” said Marco.

“We know that a luxury tower must contain more than just efficient floor plans and an innovative design, it must have a soul and provide a lifestyle and a level of service that is incomparable.”

The statement added: “The impressive structure features 30 spacious residences, all three- and four-bedroom, ocean view condominiums with private elevators, floor to ceiling storm-rated glass for panoramic sunrises and sunset views of the ocean, infinity pool, fitness center, padel court, covered parking, 24/7 security, boat club membership and availability of nearby dining, golfing, tennis, shopping and entertainment at Baha Mar, a five-minute walk away.

Marco said this market is being targeted by people along the Eastern Seaboard of the US and from Canada, the UK and Europe. He explained that these people are not looking for a place to escape to, but a lifestyle that includes the benefit of permanent residency.

“Clients who had bought at One Cable Beach and knew the quality of construction and attention to detail in the finishes have turned around and bought multiple residences in Aqualina,” Marco noted.

“That kind of confidence and cult following says a lot about a developer.”

Aqualina’s residences start at $3 million and increase in price to more than $6 million.

Aristo is also the developer of Hampton Ridge, Balmoral, Thirty-Six on Paradise Island, and One Cable Beach.